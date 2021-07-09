Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 115 New Cases, 21 New Deaths

Summary:

115 new cases;

2,400 active cases;

21 new deaths;

7,356 total deaths;

75 hospitalized patients, 28 in ICU.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 115 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 86 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 754 new confirmed cases, with an average of 566 new cases per day that week.

The state reported 21 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,356. That’s the largest number of deaths in a single day since May 27.

There are 2,400 active cases out of 613,599 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (603,469 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County alone there have been 107,701 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 24 cases per day. There were four new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,384 since the beginning of the pandemic.