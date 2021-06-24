Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 116 New Cases, 12 New Deaths

Summary:

116 new cases;

2,371 active cases;

12 new deaths;

7,273 total deaths;

103 hospitalized patients.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 116 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 72 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 12 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,273.

There are 2,371 active cases out of 612,445 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (602,456 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County alone, there have been 107,422 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 12 cases per day. There were three new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,373 since the beginning of the pandemic.