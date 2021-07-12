Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 117 New Cases, No New Deaths

Summary:

117 new cases;

2,422 active cases;

0 new deaths;

7,357 total deaths;

100 hospitalized patients, 32 in ICU.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 117 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 111 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 769 new confirmed cases, with an average of 696 new cases per day that week.

The state reported no new deaths, holding the Wisconsin death toll at 7,357.

There are 2,422 active cases out of 613,895 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (603,742 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County alone there have been 107,839 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 40 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,384 since the beginning of the pandemic.