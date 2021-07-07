Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 128 New Cases, 8 New Deaths

Summary:

128 new cases;

2,281 active cases;

8 new deaths;

7,331 total deaths;

80 hospitalized patients, 28 in ICU.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 128 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 68 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 495 new confirmed cases adding to a total of 32,556, along with 805 total deaths.

The state reported eight new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,331.

There are 2,281 active cases out of 613,280 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (603,293 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County alone, there have been 107,619 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 18 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,380 since the beginning of the pandemic.