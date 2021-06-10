Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 129 New Cases, 3 New Deaths

Summary:

129 new cases;

3,537 active cases;

3 new deaths;

7,192 total deaths;

146 hospitalized patients.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 129 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 129 new cases per day in the last week.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The state reported 3 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,192.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There are 3,537 active cases (1.2%) out of 611,403 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.9% of all cases (600,403 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County reported 28 new positive tests, bringing the total cases to 107,214. The 7-day average in the county is 21 cases per day. There were 2 new deaths in Milwaukee County, bringing the total to 1,361 since the beginning of the pandemic.