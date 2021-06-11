Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 135 New Cases, 2 New Deaths

Summary:

135 new cases;

3,637 active cases;

2 new deaths;

7,196 total deaths;

146 hospitalized patients.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 135 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 121 new cases per day in the last week.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The state reported 2 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,196.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There are 3,637 active cases (1.2%) out of 611,534 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.9% of all cases (600,403 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County reported 36 new positive tests, bringing the total cases to 107,250. The 7-day average in the county is 30 cases per day. There were 0 new deaths in Milwaukee County, keeping the total at 1,361 since the beginning of the pandemic.