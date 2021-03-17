Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 15 New Deaths

Summary:
318 new cases;
6,311 active cases;
15 new deaths;
6,554 total deaths;
206 hospitalized patients.
State:
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 318 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 411 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 15 new deaths, far more than the seven-day average of 4 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,554.
There are 6,311 active cases (1.1%) out of 570,730 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (557,706 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 206 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 58 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 77 new cases have brought the total cases to 99,245. The 7-day average in the county is 61. Milwaukee County reported 0 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,248 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (492), Racine (328), Kenosha (303), Dane (282), Brown (225), Outagamie (198), Winnebago (185), Marathon (183), Rock (163), Dodge (159), Washington (138), Sheboygan (133), Walworth (133), Waupaca (114), Jefferson (110), Eau Claire (106), Fond du Lac (99), Chippewa (93), Grant (82), La Crosse (80), Ozaukee (80), Wood (77), Barron (76) and Shawano (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name
Cases | Deaths
Adams
1608 | 10
Ashland
1186 | 16
Barron
5480 | 76
Bayfield
1063 | 19
Brown
30458 | 225
Buffalo
1322 | 7
Burnett
1222 | 23
Calumet
5522 | 45
Chippewa
7126 | 93
Clark
3160 | 58
Columbia
5118 | 55
Crawford
1670 | 17
Dane
41411 | 282
Dodge
11507 | 159
Door
2451 | 20
Douglas
3686 | 29
Dunn
4310 | 30
Eau Claire
11120 | 106
Florence
424 | 12
Fond du Lac
12013 | 99
Forest
934 | 23
Grant
4698 | 82
Green
3257 | 17
Green Lake
1525 | 18
Iowa
1929 | 10
Iron
557 | 21
Jackson
2586 | 27
Jefferson
7971 | 110
Juneau
3025 | 20
Kenosha
14878 | 303
Kewaunee
2379 | 24
La Crosse
12315 | 80
Lafayette
1481 | 6
Langlade
1941 | 32
Lincoln
2925 | 59
Manitowoc
7299 | 67
Marathon
13777 | 183
Marinette
3984 | 64
Marquette
1322 | 21
Menominee
794 | 11
Milwaukee
99245 | 1248
Monroe
4356 | 34
Oconto
4310 | 48
Oneida
3443 | 69
Outagamie
19621 | 198
Ozaukee
7737 | 80
Pepin
813 | 7
Pierce
3555 | 34
Polk
4001 | 46
Portage
6521 | 64
Price
1173 | 7
Racine
20506 | 328
Richland
1295 | 15
Rock
14565 | 163
Rusk
1276 | 16
Sauk
5387 | 43
Sawyer
1547 | 22
Shawano
4631 | 70
Sheboygan
13113 | 133
St. Croix
6573 | 48
Taylor
1790 | 21
Trempealeau
3415 | 37
Vernon
1856 | 37
Vilas
2173 | 38
Walworth
8933 | 133
Washburn
1323 | 18
Washington
13925 | 138
Waukesha
41345 | 492
Waupaca
4758 | 114
Waushara
2118 | 32
Winnebago
17278 | 185
Wood
6714 | 77