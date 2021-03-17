Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 15 New Deaths

Summary:

318 new cases;

6,311 active cases;

15 new deaths;

6,554 total deaths;

206 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 318 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 411 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 15 new deaths, far more than the seven-day average of 4 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,554.

There are 6,311 active cases (1.1%) out of 570,730 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (557,706 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 206 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 58 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 77 new cases have brought the total cases to 99,245. The 7-day average in the county is 61. Milwaukee County reported 0 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,248 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (492), Racine (328), Kenosha (303), Dane (282), Brown (225), Outagamie (198), Winnebago (185), Marathon (183), Rock (163), Dodge (159), Washington (138), Sheboygan (133), Walworth (133), Waupaca (114), Jefferson (110), Eau Claire (106), Fond du Lac (99), Chippewa (93), Grant (82), La Crosse (80), Ozaukee (80), Wood (77), Barron (76) and Shawano (70).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name

Cases | Deaths

Adams

1608 | 10

Ashland

1186 | 16

Barron

5480 | 76

Bayfield

1063 | 19

Brown

30458 | 225

Buffalo

1322 | 7

Burnett

1222 | 23

Calumet

5522 | 45

Chippewa

7126 | 93

Clark

3160 | 58

Columbia

5118 | 55

Crawford

1670 | 17

Dane

41411 | 282

Dodge

11507 | 159

Door

2451 | 20

Douglas

3686 | 29

Dunn

4310 | 30

Eau Claire

11120 | 106

Florence

424 | 12

Fond du Lac

12013 | 99

Forest

934 | 23

Grant

4698 | 82

Green

3257 | 17

Green Lake

1525 | 18

Iowa

1929 | 10

Iron

557 | 21

Jackson

2586 | 27

Jefferson

7971 | 110

Juneau

3025 | 20

Kenosha

14878 | 303

Kewaunee

2379 | 24

La Crosse

12315 | 80

Lafayette

1481 | 6

Langlade

1941 | 32

Lincoln

2925 | 59

Manitowoc

7299 | 67

Marathon

13777 | 183

Marinette

3984 | 64

Marquette

1322 | 21

Menominee

794 | 11

Milwaukee

99245 | 1248

Monroe

4356 | 34

Oconto

4310 | 48

Oneida

3443 | 69

Outagamie

19621 | 198

Ozaukee

7737 | 80

Pepin

813 | 7

Pierce

3555 | 34

Polk

4001 | 46

Portage

6521 | 64

Price

1173 | 7

Racine

20506 | 328

Richland

1295 | 15

Rock

14565 | 163

Rusk

1276 | 16

Sauk

5387 | 43

Sawyer

1547 | 22

Shawano

4631 | 70

Sheboygan

13113 | 133

St. Croix

6573 | 48

Taylor

1790 | 21

Trempealeau

3415 | 37

Vernon

1856 | 37

Vilas

2173 | 38

Walworth

8933 | 133

Washburn

1323 | 18

Washington

13925 | 138

Waukesha

41345 | 492

Waupaca

4758 | 114

Waushara

2118 | 32

Winnebago

17278 | 185

Wood

6714 | 77