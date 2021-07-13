Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 162 New Cases, 3 New Deaths

Summary:

162 new cases;

2,533 active cases;

3 new deaths;

7,360 total deaths;

100 hospitalized patients, 30 in ICU.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 162 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 129 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 494 new confirmed cases, with an average of 697 new cases per day that week.

The state reported three new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,360.

There are 2,533 active cases out of 614,057 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (603,790 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County alone there have been 107,856 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 40 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,384 since the beginning of the pandemic.