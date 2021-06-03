Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 165 New Cases, 19 New Deaths

Summary:

165 new cases;

4,186 active cases;

19 new deaths;

7,129 total deaths;

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 165 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 149 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 19 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,129.

There are 4,186 active cases (1.0%) out of 610,565 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.9% of all cases (598,952 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County reported 22 new positive tests, bringing the total cases to 107,063. The 7-day average in the county is 25 cases per day. There were 5 new deaths in Milwaukee County, bringing the total to 1,346 since the beginning of the pandemic.