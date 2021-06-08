Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 168 New Cases, 17 New Deaths

Summary:

168 new cases;

3,638 active cases;

17 new deaths;

7,178 total deaths;

170 hospitalized patients.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 168 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 135 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 17 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,178.

There are 3,638 active cases (1.0%) out of 611,168 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.9% of all cases (600,030 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County reported 18 new positive tests, bringing the total cases to 107,163. The 7-day average in the county is 20 cases per day. There were 7 new deaths in Milwaukee County, bringing the total to 1,357 since the beginning of the pandemic.