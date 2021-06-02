Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 176 New Cases, 16 New Deaths

Summary:

176 new cases;

4,298 active cases;

16 new deaths;

7,110 total deaths;

184 hospitalized patients.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 176 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 159 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 16 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,110.

There are 4,298 active cases (1.0%) out of 610,400 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.9% of all cases (598,694 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 184 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 67 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

In Milwaukee County reported 11 new positive tests, bringing the total cases to 107,041. The 7-day average in the county is 25 cases per day. There were 3 new deaths in Milwaukee County, bringing the total to 1,341 since the beginning of the pandemic.