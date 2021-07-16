Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 197 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

197 new cases;

2,780 active cases;

0 new deaths;

7,372 total deaths;

98 hospitalized patients,28 in ICU.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 197 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 149 new cases per day in the last week.

× Expand Source: WIsconsin Department of Health Services

On this day last year there were 900 new confirmed cases, with an average of 817 new cases per day that week.

There were no new deaths, keeping the Wisconsin death toll to 7,372.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There are 2,780 active cases out of 614,223 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (604,071 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County alone there have been 107,963 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 47 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,386 since the beginning of the pandemic.