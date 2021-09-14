Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 2,088 New Cases, No New Deaths

Summary:

2,088 new cases;

No new deaths;

7,717 total deaths;

1,055 hospitalized patients, 314 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,088 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,670 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 771 new confirmed cases, with an average of 1,171 new cases per day that week.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The state reported no new deaths, keeping the total Wisconsin death toll at 7,717.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 701 new confirmed cases reported and have been 122,374 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 283 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,452 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.