Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 2,182 New Cases, 28 New Deaths

Summary:

2,182 new cases;

28 new deaths;

7,549 total deaths;

804 hospitalized patients, 244 in ICU.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,182 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,274 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 392 new confirmed cases, with an average of 665 new cases per day that week.

The state reported 28 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,549.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 343 new confirmed cases reported and have been 116,923 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 282 cases per day. There were 9 new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,420 since the beginning of the pandemic.