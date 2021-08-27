Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 2,304 New Cases, 7 New Deaths

Summary:

2,304 new cases;

7 new deaths;

7,577 total deaths;

865 hospitalized patients, 259 in ICU.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,304 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,588 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 878 new confirmed cases, with an average of 701 new cases per day that week.

The state reported 7 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,577.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 430 new confirmed cases reported and have been 117,794 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 275 cases per day. There were 3 new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,428 since the beginning of the pandemic.