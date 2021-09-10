Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 2,335 New Cases, 23 New Deaths

Summary:

2,335 new cases;

23 new deaths;

7,740 total deaths;

1,047 hospitalized patients, 322 in ICU.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,335 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,541 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 1,547 new confirmed cases, with an average of 1,004 new cases per day that week.

The state reported 23 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,740.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 412 new confirmed cases reported and have been 122,085 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 252 cases per day. There was 1 new death reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,453 since the beginning of the pandemic.