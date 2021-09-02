Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 2,341 New Cases, 11 New Deaths

Summary:

2,341 new cases;

11 new deaths;

7,638 total deaths;

976 hospitalized patients, 302 in ICU.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,341 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,730 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 545 new confirmed cases, with an average of 696 new cases per day that week.

The state reported 11 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,638.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 406 new confirmed cases reported and have been 119,952 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 370 cases per day. There was 1 new death reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,436 since the beginning of the pandemic.