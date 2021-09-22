Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 2,723 New Cases

Summary:

2,723 new cases;

19 new deaths added to the system;

7,876 total deaths;

1,103 hospitalized patients, 318 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,723 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,857 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 1,716 new confirmed cases, with an average of 1,854 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The state added 19 new deaths to their system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 7,876. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 658 new confirmed cases reported and have been 138,564 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 468 cases per day. There were 6 new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,523 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.