Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 2 New Deaths



490 new cases;

6,390 active cases;

2 new deaths;

6,556 total deaths;

222 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 490 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 409 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 2 new deaths. The seven-day average of deaths is 5, and the total death toll is 6,556.

There are 6,390 active cases (1.1%) out of 571,220 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (558,115 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 222 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 62 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 80 new cases have brought the total cases to 99,325. The 7-day average in the county is 65. Milwaukee County reported no new deaths.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1609 | 10

Ashland

1186 | 16

Barron

5483 | 76

Bayfield

1063 | 19

Brown

30481 | 226

Buffalo

1323 | 7

Burnett

1224 | 23

Calumet

5528 | 45

Chippewa

7132 | 93

Clark

3160 | 58

Columbia

5127 | 55

Crawford

1670 | 17

Dane

41479 | 282

Dodge

11516 | 158

Door

2458 | 20

Douglas

3688 | 29

Dunn

4312 | 30

Eau Claire

11136 | 106

Florence

424 | 12

Fond du Lac

12019 | 100

Forest

934 | 23

Grant

4703 | 83

Green

3261 | 17

Green Lake

1525 | 18

Iowa

1932 | 10

Iron

557 | 21

Jackson

2583 | 27

Jefferson

7976 | 110

Juneau

3026 | 20

Kenosha

14886 | 303

Kewaunee

2367 | 24

La Crosse

12323 | 80

Lafayette

1481 | 6

Langlade

1941 | 32

Lincoln

2926 | 60

Manitowoc

7307 | 67

Marathon

13786 | 183

Marinette

3984 | 64

Marquette

1322 | 21

Menominee

795 | 11

Milwaukee

99325 | 1247

Monroe

4359 | 34

Oconto

4311 | 48

Oneida

3446 | 69

Outagamie

19644 | 198

Ozaukee

7753 | 80

Pepin

813 | 7

Pierce

3563 | 34

Polk

4008 | 46

Portage

6520 | 65

Price

1173 | 7

Racine

20514 | 328

Richland

1292 | 15

Rock

14574 | 162

Rusk

1276 | 16

Sauk

5391 | 43

Sawyer

1546 | 22

Shawano

4630 | 70

Sheboygan

13131 | 133

St. Croix

6578 | 48

Taylor

1792 | 22

Trempealeau

3417 | 37

Vernon

1858 | 37

Vilas

2173 | 38

Walworth

8941 | 133

Washburn

1325 | 18

Washington

13940 | 138

Waukesha

41398 | 492

Waupaca

4757 | 114

Waushara

2120 | 31

Winnebago

17304 | 185

Wood

6715 | 77