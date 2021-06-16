Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 25 New Cases, 18 New Deaths

Summary:

25 new cases;

2,838 active cases;

18 new deaths;

7,230 total deaths;

124 hospitalized patients.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 81 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 18 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,230.

There are 2,838 active cases out of 611,524 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (601,456 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County reported 2 new positive tests, bringing the total cases to 107,311. The 7-day average in the county is 18 cases per day. There were 4 new deaths in Milwaukee County, bringing the total to 1,365 since the beginning of the pandemic.