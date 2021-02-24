Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 25 New Deaths

Summary:
- 747 new cases;
- 8,402 active cases;
- 25 new deaths;
- 6,342 total deaths;
- 355 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 747 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 617 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 25 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 18 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,342.
There are 8,402 active cases (1.5%) out of 561,311 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.4% of all cases (546,408 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 355 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 93 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 104 new cases have brought the total cases to 97,825. The 7-day average in the county is 85. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,224 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (480), Racine (315), Kenosha (301), Dane (272), Brown (221), Outagamie (192), Winnebago (183), Marathon (175), Rock (156), Dodge (155), Washington (133), Sheboygan (128), Walworth (126), Waupaca (112), Eau Claire (104), Fond du Lac (93), Chippewa (92), Grant (79), Jefferson (79), Ozaukee (77), La Crosse (77), Barron (76), Wood (73) and Shawano (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1577 | 11
Ashland
1172 | 16
Barron
5321 | 76
Bayfield
1063 | 19
Brown
30119 | 221
Buffalo
1314 | 7
Burnett
1191 | 23
Calumet
5442 | 43
Chippewa
7013 | 92
Clark
3153 | 57
Columbia
5005 | 51
Crawford
1666 | 17
Dane
40123 | 272
Dodge
11374 | 155
Door
2406 | 20
Douglas
3661 | 26
Dunn
4244 | 28
Eau Claire
10961 | 104
Florence
434 | 12
Fond du Lac
11934 | 93
Forest
924 | 23
Grant
4625 | 79
Green
3100 | 16
Green Lake
1524 | 18
Iowa
1849 | 9
Iron
537 | 20
Jackson
2578 | 23
Jefferson
7838 | 79
Juneau
2976 | 19
Kenosha
14764 | 301
Kewaunee
2413 | 27
La Crosse
12162 | 77
Lafayette
1449 | 7
Langlade
1931 | 31
Lincoln
2897 | 58
Manitowoc
7213 | 63
Marathon
13621 | 175
Marinette
3977 | 63
Marquette
1297 | 21
Menominee
795 | 11
Milwaukee
97825 | 1224
Monroe
4284 | 31
Oconto
4252 | 48
Oneida
3349 | 66
Outagamie
19120 | 192
Ozaukee
7598 | 77
Pepin
804 | 7
Pierce
3454 | 33
Polk
3882 | 44
Portage
6452 | 64
Price
1151 | 7
Racine
20270 | 315
Richland
1284 | 14
Rock
14336 | 156
Rusk
1247 | 16
Sauk
5245 | 39
Sawyer
1501 | 21
Shawano
4582 | 70
Sheboygan
12826 | 128
St. Croix
6348 | 43
Taylor
1797 | 21
Trempealeau
3378 | 36
Vernon
1818 | 36
Vilas
2104 | 36
Walworth
8801 | 126
Washburn
1287 | 18
Washington
13700 | 133
Waukesha
40451 | 480
Waupaca
4766 | 112
Waushara
2098 | 30
Winnebago
16982 | 183
Wood
6676 | 73