Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 278 New Cases; 11 Deaths

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

11 new deaths have been reported bringing the statewide total to 730; 3 percent of known cases result in death.

There are at least 240 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the lowest amount we've seen since April 2. 13.2 percent of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 91 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 37.9 percent of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

278 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 24,154.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 278 new positive COVID-19 test results in the last 24 hours. In the last week, the state has averaged 275 new cases a day.

The number of active cases has fallen below 5,000 to 4,934. This accounts for 20 percent of all cases. The patient has been deemed as recovered in 18,486 of the cases or about 77 percent of all cases. Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive.

The number of active cases is falling partly because a month ago we were averaging around 350 new cases per day. Now we're averaging about 275 new cases a day. As we roll forward, those month old cases are deemed as recovered.

The state reported the loss of 11 additional lives as a result of COVID-19 bringing the statewide total to 730. Two weeks ago, there was a clear spike in deaths with as many as 22 reported in a day and a total of 90 in a seven day period from May 27-June 2. In the past week, about half as many deaths were reported.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. Hospitalizations continue to fall, which is a good sign.

There are currently 240 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. 94 of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. On June 1, there were 203 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Milwaukee County so this figure continues trending in the right direction. 158 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

91 of the state's 240 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (37.9 percent). This is up from yesterday's total of 83. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has generally trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

Below we've plotted out a comparison between the new cases reported daily in Milwaukee County versus the rest of the state. We've added an additional line showing the state as a whole so you can better see the impact of surges in cases, like the one in late April and early May in Brown County. This chart is smoothed out slightly with a trailing seven-day average.

11,116 test results were returned in the last 24 hours. The state can currently handle a lab capacity of 17,668 tests daily spread across 68 labs. An additional 26 labs are being on-boarded.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results. For the second day in a row, we are seeing a upward trend in the percent of positive cases over the last two weeks. The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 2.5 percent, which is down from yesterday. We want to see a downward trend in this line as it can mean more tests, less positive cases or both.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 10 Ashland: 3 Barron: 30 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,538 Buffalo: 7 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 90 Chippewa: 65 Clark: 56 Columbia: 63 Crawford: 27 Dane: 1,034 Dodge: 429 Door: 40 Douglas: 20 Dunn: 29 Eau Claire: 151 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 278 Forest: 34 Grant: 114 Green: 78 Green Lake: 24 Iowa: 18 Iron: 2 Jackson: 24 Jefferson: 168 Juneau: 27 Kenosha: 1,400 Kewaunee: 42 La Crosse: 203 Lafayette: 49 Langlade: 7 Lincoln: 8 Manitowoc: 58 Marathon: 101 Marinette: 42 Marquette: 9 Menominee: 4 Milwaukee: 10,049 Monroe: 40 Oconto: 46 Oneida: 17 Outagamie: 377 Ozaukee: 201 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 57 Polk: 39 Portage: 87 Price: 2 Racine: 2,066 Richland: 15 Rock: 777 Rusk: 10 Sauk: 90 Sawyer: 9 Shawano: 66 Sheboygan: 176 St. Croix: 122 Taylor: 8 Trempealeau: 86 Vernon: 29 Vilas: 10 Walworth: 488 Washburn: 4 Washington: 307 Waukesha: 972 Waupaca: 87 Waushara: 19 Winnebago: 579 Wood: 29 Total: 24,154 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 39 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 6 Columbia: 1 Dane: 32 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 2 Grant: 12 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 37 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 362 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 15 Polk: 1 Racine: 57 Richland: 4 Rock: 23 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 1 Walworth: 18 Washington: 13 Waukesha: 38 Waupaca: 5 Winnebago: 10 Wood: 1 Total: 730

