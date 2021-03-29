Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 3 New Deaths

Summary:

296 new cases;

6,483 active cases;

3 new deaths;

6,601 total deaths;

227 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 296 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 467 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 3 new deaths, in line with the seven-day average of 4 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,601.

Over the weekend, there were 878 new cases and 1 new death; 1 death occurred on Saturday, 0 on Sunday.

There are 6,483 active cases (1.1%) out of 576,044 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (562,746 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 227 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 58 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 86 new cases have brought the total cases to 100,498. The 7-day average in the county is 115. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,258 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (498), Racine (335), Kenosha (303), Dane (288), Brown (231), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (186), Marathon (184), Rock (163), Dodge (158), Washington (139), Walworth (134), Sheboygan (133), Waupaca (116), Jefferson (105), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (103), Chippewa (93), Grant (83), Ozaukee (81), La Crosse (80), Wood (77) and Barron (76).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1624 | 10

Ashland

1198 | 16

Barron

5516 | 76

Bayfield

1079 | 19

Brown

30615 | 231

Buffalo

1325 | 7

Burnett

1227 | 22

Calumet

5593 | 46

Chippewa

7170 | 93

Clark

3166 | 58

Columbia

5170 | 56

Crawford

1677 | 17

Dane

42002 | 288

Dodge

11551 | 158

Door

2512 | 21

Douglas

3744 | 29

Dunn

4374 | 30

Eau Claire

11221 | 105

Florence

430 | 12

Fond du Lac

12066 | 103

Forest

935 | 23

Grant

4726 | 83

Green

3347 | 16

Green Lake

1536 | 18

Iowa

1949 | 10

Iron

565 | 21

Jackson

2580 | 26

Jefferson

8031 | 105

Juneau

3039 | 21

Kenosha

14948 | 303

Kewaunee

2317 | 24

La Crosse

12394 | 80

Lafayette

1493 | 6

Langlade

1942 | 32

Lincoln

2941 | 58

Manitowoc

7347 | 68

Marathon

13865 | 184

Marinette

3999 | 65

Marquette

1325 | 21

Menominee

790 | 11

Milwaukee

100498 | 1258

Monroe

4377 | 34

Oconto

4315 | 49

Oneida

3497 | 69

Outagamie

19834 | 197

Ozaukee

7840 | 81

Pepin

816 | 7

Pierce

3610 | 35

Polk

4019 | 44

Portage

6538 | 66

Price

1174 | 7

Racine

20645 | 335

Richland

1274 | 15

Rock

14747 | 163

Rusk

1273 | 16

Sauk

5471 | 44

Sawyer

1565 | 23

Shawano

4604 | 69

Sheboygan

13236 | 133

St. Croix

6736 | 47

Taylor

1804 | 23

Trempealeau

3451 | 38

Vernon

1874 | 38

Vilas

2188 | 39

Walworth

9010 | 134

Washburn

1350 | 18

Washington

14045 | 139

Waukesha

41855 | 498

Waupaca

4762 | 116

Waushara

2112 | 31

Winnebago

17450 | 186

Wood

6745 | 77