Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 3 New Deaths

Summary:
- 296 new cases;
- 6,483 active cases;
- 3 new deaths;
- 6,601 total deaths;
- 227 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 296 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 467 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 3 new deaths, in line with the seven-day average of 4 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,601.
Over the weekend, there were 878 new cases and 1 new death; 1 death occurred on Saturday, 0 on Sunday.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
There are 6,483 active cases (1.1%) out of 576,044 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (562,746 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 227 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 58 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 86 new cases have brought the total cases to 100,498. The 7-day average in the county is 115. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,258 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (498), Racine (335), Kenosha (303), Dane (288), Brown (231), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (186), Marathon (184), Rock (163), Dodge (158), Washington (139), Walworth (134), Sheboygan (133), Waupaca (116), Jefferson (105), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (103), Chippewa (93), Grant (83), Ozaukee (81), La Crosse (80), Wood (77) and Barron (76).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1624 | 10
Ashland
1198 | 16
Barron
5516 | 76
Bayfield
1079 | 19
Brown
30615 | 231
Buffalo
1325 | 7
Burnett
1227 | 22
Calumet
5593 | 46
Chippewa
7170 | 93
Clark
3166 | 58
Columbia
5170 | 56
Crawford
1677 | 17
Dane
42002 | 288
Dodge
11551 | 158
Door
2512 | 21
Douglas
3744 | 29
Dunn
4374 | 30
Eau Claire
11221 | 105
Florence
430 | 12
Fond du Lac
12066 | 103
Forest
935 | 23
Grant
4726 | 83
Green
3347 | 16
Green Lake
1536 | 18
Iowa
1949 | 10
Iron
565 | 21
Jackson
2580 | 26
Jefferson
8031 | 105
Juneau
3039 | 21
Kenosha
14948 | 303
Kewaunee
2317 | 24
La Crosse
12394 | 80
Lafayette
1493 | 6
Langlade
1942 | 32
Lincoln
2941 | 58
Manitowoc
7347 | 68
Marathon
13865 | 184
Marinette
3999 | 65
Marquette
1325 | 21
Menominee
790 | 11
Milwaukee
100498 | 1258
Monroe
4377 | 34
Oconto
4315 | 49
Oneida
3497 | 69
Outagamie
19834 | 197
Ozaukee
7840 | 81
Pepin
816 | 7
Pierce
3610 | 35
Polk
4019 | 44
Portage
6538 | 66
Price
1174 | 7
Racine
20645 | 335
Richland
1274 | 15
Rock
14747 | 163
Rusk
1273 | 16
Sauk
5471 | 44
Sawyer
1565 | 23
Shawano
4604 | 69
Sheboygan
13236 | 133
St. Croix
6736 | 47
Taylor
1804 | 23
Trempealeau
3451 | 38
Vernon
1874 | 38
Vilas
2188 | 39
Walworth
9010 | 134
Washburn
1350 | 18
Washington
14045 | 139
Waukesha
41855 | 498
Waupaca
4762 | 116
Waushara
2112 | 31
Winnebago
17450 | 186
Wood
6745 | 77