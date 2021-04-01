Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 3 New Deaths

Summary:
- 517 new cases;
- 6,980 active cases;
- 3 new deaths;
- 6,625 total deaths;
- 239 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 517 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 468 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 3 new deaths, in line with the seven-day average of 4 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,625.
There are 6,980 active cases (1.2%) out of 577,712 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.6% of all cases (563,893 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 239 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 56 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 101 new cases have brought the total cases to 100,823. The 7-day average in the county is 109. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,261 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (501), Racine (337), Kenosha (304), Dane (289), Brown (233), Outagamie (200), Winnebago (187), Marathon (184), Rock (163), Dodge (159), Washington (141), Walworth (135), Sheboygan (134), Waupaca (116), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (105), Jefferson (103), Chippewa (93), Grant (83), Ozaukee (81), La Crosse (80), Wood (77) and Barron (76).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1630 | 10
Ashland
1202 | 16
Barron
5527 | 76
Bayfield
1081 | 19
Brown
30707 | 233
Buffalo
1327 | 7
Burnett
1232 | 22
Calumet
5608 | 46
Chippewa
7182 | 93
Clark
3168 | 58
Columbia
5183 | 56
Crawford
1674 | 17
Dane
42150 | 289
Dodge
11558 | 159
Door
2526 | 21
Douglas
3757 | 30
Dunn
4397 | 31
Eau Claire
11256 | 105
Florence
430 | 12
Fond du Lac
12089 | 105
Forest
937 | 23
Grant
4732 | 83
Green
3368 | 16
Green Lake
1538 | 18
Iowa
1953 | 11
Iron
567 | 21
Jackson
2578 | 26
Jefferson
8054 | 103
Juneau
3043 | 21
Kenosha
14999 | 304
Kewaunee
2306 | 24
La Crosse
12419 | 80
Lafayette
1501 | 6
Langlade
1943 | 32
Lincoln
2947 | 60
Manitowoc
7362 | 68
Marathon
13910 | 184
Marinette
4005 | 65
Marquette
1329 | 21
Menominee
789 | 11
Milwaukee
100823 | 1261
Monroe
4378 | 35
Oconto
4312 | 48
Oneida
3504 | 68
Outagamie
19904 | 200
Ozaukee
7864 | 81
Pepin
816 | 7
Pierce
3627 | 35
Polk
4024 | 43
Portage
6544 | 66
Price
1179 | 7
Racine
20683 | 337
Richland
1269 | 15
Rock
14791 | 163
Rusk
1271 | 16
Sauk
5493 | 44
Sawyer
1573 | 23
Shawano
4609 | 69
Sheboygan
13268 | 134
St. Croix
6803 | 47
Taylor
1811 | 23
Trempealeau
3460 | 38
Vernon
1877 | 38
Vilas
2193 | 39
Walworth
9051 | 135
Washburn
1355 | 18
Washington
14079 | 141
Waukesha
42071 | 501
Waupaca
4761 | 116
Waushara
2109 | 31
Winnebago
17490 | 187
Wood
6756 | 77