Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 3 New Deaths

517 new cases;

6,980 active cases;

3 new deaths;

6,625 total deaths;

239 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 517 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 468 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 3 new deaths, in line with the seven-day average of 4 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,625.

There are 6,980 active cases (1.2%) out of 577,712 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.6% of all cases (563,893 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 239 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 56 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 101 new cases have brought the total cases to 100,823. The 7-day average in the county is 109. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,261 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (501), Racine (337), Kenosha (304), Dane (289), Brown (233), Outagamie (200), Winnebago (187), Marathon (184), Rock (163), Dodge (159), Washington (141), Walworth (135), Sheboygan (134), Waupaca (116), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (105), Jefferson (103), Chippewa (93), Grant (83), Ozaukee (81), La Crosse (80), Wood (77) and Barron (76).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1630 | 10

Ashland

1202 | 16

Barron

5527 | 76

Bayfield

1081 | 19

Brown

30707 | 233

Buffalo

1327 | 7

Burnett

1232 | 22

Calumet

5608 | 46

Chippewa

7182 | 93

Clark

3168 | 58

Columbia

5183 | 56

Crawford

1674 | 17

Dane

42150 | 289

Dodge

11558 | 159

Door

2526 | 21

Douglas

3757 | 30

Dunn

4397 | 31

Eau Claire

11256 | 105

Florence

430 | 12

Fond du Lac

12089 | 105

Forest

937 | 23

Grant

4732 | 83

Green

3368 | 16

Green Lake

1538 | 18

Iowa

1953 | 11

Iron

567 | 21

Jackson

2578 | 26

Jefferson

8054 | 103

Juneau

3043 | 21

Kenosha

14999 | 304

Kewaunee

2306 | 24

La Crosse

12419 | 80

Lafayette

1501 | 6

Langlade

1943 | 32

Lincoln

2947 | 60

Manitowoc

7362 | 68

Marathon

13910 | 184

Marinette

4005 | 65

Marquette

1329 | 21

Menominee

789 | 11

Milwaukee

100823 | 1261

Monroe

4378 | 35

Oconto

4312 | 48

Oneida

3504 | 68

Outagamie

19904 | 200

Ozaukee

7864 | 81

Pepin

816 | 7

Pierce

3627 | 35

Polk

4024 | 43

Portage

6544 | 66

Price

1179 | 7

Racine

20683 | 337

Richland

1269 | 15

Rock

14791 | 163

Rusk

1271 | 16

Sauk

5493 | 44

Sawyer

1573 | 23

Shawano

4609 | 69

Sheboygan

13268 | 134

St. Croix

6803 | 47

Taylor

1811 | 23

Trempealeau

3460 | 38

Vernon

1877 | 38

Vilas

2193 | 39

Walworth

9051 | 135

Washburn

1355 | 18

Washington

14079 | 141

Waukesha

42071 | 501

Waupaca

4761 | 116

Waushara

2109 | 31

Winnebago

17490 | 187

Wood

6756 | 77