Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 33 New Deaths

566 new cases;

8,526 active cases;

33 new deaths;

6,317 total deaths;

347 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 566 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 604 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 33 new deaths, far more than the seven-day average of 16 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,317.

There are 8,526 active cases (1.5%) out of 560,564 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.4% of all cases (545,562 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 347 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 92 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 92 new cases have brought the total cases to 97,721. The 7-day average in the county is 81. Milwaukee County reported 2 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,223 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (478), Racine (314), Kenosha (300), Dane (272), Brown (221), Outagamie (191), Winnebago (183), Marathon (175), Dodge (155), Rock (153), Washington (131), Sheboygan (128), Walworth (125), Waupaca (112), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (92), Chippewa (90), Grant (79), Jefferson (76), Barron (76), Ozaukee (76), La Crosse (75), Wood (73) and Shawano (70).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1572 | 11

Ashland

1172 | 16

Barron

5309 | 76

Bayfield

1063 | 19

Brown

30093 | 221

Buffalo

1312 | 7

Burnett

1188 | 23

Calumet

5436 | 43

Chippewa

7013 | 90

Clark

3151 | 57

Columbia

5001 | 51

Crawford

1665 | 17

Dane

40041 | 272

Dodge

11366 | 155

Door

2406 | 20

Douglas

3654 | 25

Dunn

4234 | 28

Eau Claire

10942 | 105

Florence

433 | 12

Fond du Lac

11920 | 92

Forest

925 | 23

Grant

4622 | 79

Green

3081 | 16

Green Lake

1522 | 18

Iowa

1848 | 9

Iron

537 | 20

Jackson

2576 | 23

Jefferson

7833 | 76

Juneau

2975 | 19

Kenosha

14748 | 300

Kewaunee

2412 | 27

La Crosse

12144 | 75

Lafayette

1443 | 7

Langlade

1930 | 31

Lincoln

2895 | 57

Manitowoc

7204 | 63

Marathon

13607 | 175

Marinette

3977 | 62

Marquette

1297 | 21

Menominee

794 | 11

Milwaukee

97721 | 1223

Monroe

4281 | 31

Oconto

4248 | 48

Oneida

3348 | 66

Outagamie

19092 | 191

Ozaukee

7588 | 76

Pepin

801 | 7

Pierce

3443 | 33

Polk

3867 | 44

Portage

6441 | 64

Price

1151 | 7

Racine

20253 | 314

Richland

1281 | 14

Rock

14315 | 153

Rusk

1246 | 16

Sauk

5240 | 39

Sawyer

1500 | 21

Shawano

4574 | 70

Sheboygan

12802 | 128

St. Croix

6324 | 42

Taylor

1793 | 20

Trempealeau

3375 | 36

Vernon

1814 | 36

Vilas

2090 | 36

Walworth

8784 | 125

Washburn

1287 | 18

Washington

13683 | 131

Waukesha

40394 | 478

Waupaca

4763 | 112

Waushara

2093 | 30

Winnebago

16960 | 183

Wood

6671 | 73