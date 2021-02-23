Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 33 New Deaths

Summary:
- 566 new cases;
- 8,526 active cases;
- 33 new deaths;
- 6,317 total deaths;
- 347 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 566 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 604 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 33 new deaths, far more than the seven-day average of 16 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,317.
There are 8,526 active cases (1.5%) out of 560,564 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.4% of all cases (545,562 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 347 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 92 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 92 new cases have brought the total cases to 97,721. The 7-day average in the county is 81. Milwaukee County reported 2 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,223 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (478), Racine (314), Kenosha (300), Dane (272), Brown (221), Outagamie (191), Winnebago (183), Marathon (175), Dodge (155), Rock (153), Washington (131), Sheboygan (128), Walworth (125), Waupaca (112), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (92), Chippewa (90), Grant (79), Jefferson (76), Barron (76), Ozaukee (76), La Crosse (75), Wood (73) and Shawano (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1572 | 11
Ashland
1172 | 16
Barron
5309 | 76
Bayfield
1063 | 19
Brown
30093 | 221
Buffalo
1312 | 7
Burnett
1188 | 23
Calumet
5436 | 43
Chippewa
7013 | 90
Clark
3151 | 57
Columbia
5001 | 51
Crawford
1665 | 17
Dane
40041 | 272
Dodge
11366 | 155
Door
2406 | 20
Douglas
3654 | 25
Dunn
4234 | 28
Eau Claire
10942 | 105
Florence
433 | 12
Fond du Lac
11920 | 92
Forest
925 | 23
Grant
4622 | 79
Green
3081 | 16
Green Lake
1522 | 18
Iowa
1848 | 9
Iron
537 | 20
Jackson
2576 | 23
Jefferson
7833 | 76
Juneau
2975 | 19
Kenosha
14748 | 300
Kewaunee
2412 | 27
La Crosse
12144 | 75
Lafayette
1443 | 7
Langlade
1930 | 31
Lincoln
2895 | 57
Manitowoc
7204 | 63
Marathon
13607 | 175
Marinette
3977 | 62
Marquette
1297 | 21
Menominee
794 | 11
Milwaukee
97721 | 1223
Monroe
4281 | 31
Oconto
4248 | 48
Oneida
3348 | 66
Outagamie
19092 | 191
Ozaukee
7588 | 76
Pepin
801 | 7
Pierce
3443 | 33
Polk
3867 | 44
Portage
6441 | 64
Price
1151 | 7
Racine
20253 | 314
Richland
1281 | 14
Rock
14315 | 153
Rusk
1246 | 16
Sauk
5240 | 39
Sawyer
1500 | 21
Shawano
4574 | 70
Sheboygan
12802 | 128
St. Croix
6324 | 42
Taylor
1793 | 20
Trempealeau
3375 | 36
Vernon
1814 | 36
Vilas
2090 | 36
Walworth
8784 | 125
Washburn
1287 | 18
Washington
13683 | 131
Waukesha
40394 | 478
Waupaca
4763 | 112
Waushara
2093 | 30
Winnebago
16960 | 183
Wood
6671 | 73