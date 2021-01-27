Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 34 Deaths

Summary:
- 1,328 new cases;
- 20,557 active cases;
- 34 new deaths;
- 5,787 total deaths;
- 734 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,328 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,517 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 34 new deaths, in line with the seven-day average of 32 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,787.
There are 20,557 active cases (3.8%) out of 536,546 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 95.1% of all cases (510,012 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 734 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 160 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 232 new cases have brought the total cases to 94,000. The 7-day average in the county is 250. Milwaukee County reported 3 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,125 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (433), Racine (293), Kenosha (268), Dane (240), Brown (191), Outagamie (177), Marathon (169), Winnebago (167), Dodge (143), Rock (138), Washington (121), Walworth (118), Sheboygan (112), Waupaca (104), Eau Claire (97), Fond du Lac (80), Grant (79), Chippewa (77), Ozaukee (71), La Crosse (70) and Jefferson (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,275 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1481 | 11
Ashland
1128 | 16
Barron
5059 | 69
Bayfield
1028 | 18
Brown
29009 | 191
Buffalo
1244 | 7
Burnett
1091 | 23
Calumet
5169 | 39
Chippewa
6737 | 77
Clark
3073 | 56
Columbia
4763 | 39
Crawford
1633 | 15
Dane
37396 | 240
Dodge
11102 | 143
Door
2336 | 18
Douglas
3499 | 18
Dunn
3989 | 26
Eau Claire
10454 | 97
Florence
418 | 12
Fond du Lac
11462 | 80
Forest
902 | 22
Grant
4439 | 79
Green
2661 | 12
Green Lake
1485 | 15
Iowa
1784 | 9
Iron
470 | 19
Jackson
2542 | 21
Jefferson
7478 | 70
Juneau
2861 | 17
Kenosha
14091 | 268
Kewaunee
2322 | 26
La Crosse
11458 | 70
Lafayette
1364 | 7
Langlade
1882 | 31
Lincoln
2776 | 55
Manitowoc
6855 | 60
Marathon
13197 | 169
Marinette
3880 | 58
Marquette
1244 | 21
Menominee
782 | 11
Milwaukee
94000 | 1125
Monroe
4033 | 30
Oconto
4121 | 45
Oneida
3127 | 57
Outagamie
18166 | 177
Ozaukee
7252 | 71
Pepin
774 | 7
Pierce
3271 | 33
Polk
3520 | 41
Portage
6072 | 59
Price
1084 | 7
Racine
19679 | 293
Richland
1210 | 13
Rock
13626 | 138
Rusk
1224 | 14
Sauk
5016 | 35
Sawyer
1397 | 17
Shawano
4480 | 68
Sheboygan
12386 | 112
St. Croix
6042 | 40
Taylor
1744 | 20
Trempealeau
3262 | 34
Vernon
1719 | 34
Vilas
1898 | 31
Walworth
8524 | 118
Washburn
1214 | 17
Washington
13155 | 121
Waukesha
38679 | 433
Waupaca
4580 | 104
Waushara
2034 | 25
Winnebago
16401 | 167
Wood
6312 | 66