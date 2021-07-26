Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 349 New Cases, 0 New Deaths

Summary:

349 new cases;

4,190 active cases;

0 new deaths;

7,408 total deaths;

194 hospitalized patients, 59 in ICU.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 349 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 340 new cases per day in the last week. Over the weekend there were 520 new cases reported and 10 new deaths.

On this day last year there were 957 new confirmed cases, with an average of 930 new cases per day that week.

The state reported no new deaths, holding the Wisconsin death toll at 7,408.

There are 4,190 active cases out of 617,372 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (605,373 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 253 new confirmed cases reported and have been 108,967 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 112 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,389 since the beginning of the pandemic.