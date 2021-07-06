Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 35 New Cases, 0 New Deaths

Summary:

35 new cases;

2,280 active cases;

0 new deaths;

7,323 total deaths;

74 hospitalized patients, 23 in ICU.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 35 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 60 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 484 new confirmed cases and a total of 32,601 cases, along with 796 total deaths.

The state reported no new deaths, holding the Wisconsin death toll at 7,323.

There are 2,280 active cases out of 613,152 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (603,204 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County alone, there have been 107,578 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 14 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,380 since the beginning of the pandemic.