Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 35 New Deaths

Summary:
- 2,755 new cases;
- 27,729 active cases;
- 35 new deaths;
- 4,818 total deaths;
- 1,074 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,755 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,956 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 35 new deaths, while the seven-day average fell to 29 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,818.
There are 27,729 active cases (5.8%) out of 477,292 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 93.2% of all cases (444,609 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,074 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 244 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 537 new cases have brought the total cases to 84,213. The 7-day average in the county is 316. Milwaukee County reported 3 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 981 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (338), Racine (246), Kenosha (215), Dane (182), Brown (160), Outagamie (158), Marathon (156), Winnebago (148), Dodge (121), Rock (114), Waupaca (98), Washington (97), Sheboygan (93), Walworth (89), Grant (77), Eau Claire (75), Fond du Lac (67) and Chippewa (65).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,185 tests daily spread across 135 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
