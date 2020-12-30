Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 35 New Deaths

Summary:

2,755 new cases;

27,729 active cases;

35 new deaths;

4,818 total deaths;

1,074 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,755 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,956 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 35 new deaths, while the seven-day average fell to 29 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,818.

There are 27,729 active cases (5.8%) out of 477,292 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 93.2% of all cases (444,609 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,074 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 244 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 537 new cases have brought the total cases to 84,213. The 7-day average in the county is 316. Milwaukee County reported 3 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 981 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (338), Racine (246), Kenosha (215), Dane (182), Brown (160), Outagamie (158), Marathon (156), Winnebago (148), Dodge (121), Rock (114), Waupaca (98), Washington (97), Sheboygan (93), Walworth (89), Grant (77), Eau Claire (75), Fond du Lac (67) and Chippewa (65).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,185 tests daily spread across 135 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1295 | 11

Ashland

989 | 16

Barron

4435 | 57

Bayfield

920 | 18

Brown

26108 | 160

Buffalo

972 | 7

Burnett

987 | 19

Calumet

4632 | 35

Chippewa

5839 | 65

Clark

2768 | 51

Columbia

4173 | 30

Crawford

1548 | 12

Dane

32956 | 182

Dodge

10356 | 121

Door

1999 | 13

Douglas

3061 | 16

Dunn

3488 | 23

Eau Claire

9182 | 75

Florence

396 | 12

Fond du Lac

10334 | 67

Forest

840 | 22

Grant

4082 | 77

Green

2314 | 10

Green Lake

1385 | 10

Iowa

1665 | 7

Iron

417 | 17

Jackson

2361 | 17

Jefferson

6551 | 57

Juneau

2429 | 10

Kenosha

12214 | 215

Kewaunee

2047 | 24

La Crosse

9994 | 57

Lafayette

1238 | 5

Langlade

1793 | 30

Lincoln

2438 | 45

Manitowoc

6006 | 51

Marathon

11863 | 156

Marinette

3528 | 42

Marquette

1145 | 18

Menominee

710 | 10

Milwaukee

84213 | 981

Monroe

3423 | 25

Oconto

3744 | 38

Oneida

2771 | 47

Outagamie

15968 | 158

Ozaukee

6270 | 51

Pepin

670 | 5

Pierce

2892 | 30

Polk

3004 | 22

Portage

5511 | 51

Price

929 | 5

Racine

17341 | 246

Richland

1086 | 13

Rock

12023 | 114

Rusk

1098 | 13

St. Croix

5390 | 27

Sauk

4431 | 27

Sawyer

1203 | 10

Shawano

4156 | 56

Sheboygan

11270 | 93

Taylor

1591 | 14

Trempealeau

2949 | 29

Vernon

1510 | 29

Vilas

1587 | 21

Walworth

7603 | 89

Washburn

1015 | 12

Washington

11594 | 97

Waukesha

33919 | 338

Waupaca

4115 | 98

Waushara

1904 | 17

Winnebago

15042 | 148

Wood

5612 | 44