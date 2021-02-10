Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 35 New Deaths

Summary:

821 new cases;

12,790 active cases;

35 new deaths;

6,129 total deaths;

489 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

State:

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 821 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 919 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 35 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 25 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,129.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

There are 12,790 active cases (2.3%) out of 551,871 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 96.6% of all cases (532,793 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 489 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 127 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 135 new cases have brought the total cases to 96,484. The 7-day average in the county is 145. Milwaukee County reported 4 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,184 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (464), Racine (312), Kenosha (287), Dane (264), Brown (200), Outagamie (186), Winnebago (176), Marathon (170), Dodge (154), Rock (148), Washington (128), Sheboygan (125), Walworth (124), Waupaca (109), Eau Claire (104), Fond du Lac (88), Chippewa (87), Grant (79), La Crosse (75), Jefferson (74), Barron (74), Ozaukee (72) and Wood (72).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1538 | 11

Ashland

1162 | 16

Barron

5205 | 74

Bayfield

1056 | 18

Brown

29736 | 200

Buffalo

1295 | 7

Burnett

1134 | 23

Calumet

5353 | 40

Chippewa

6932 | 87

Clark

3128 | 56

Columbia

4921 | 46

Crawford

1648 | 17

Dane

38906 | 264

Dodge

11279 | 154

Door

2383 | 19

Douglas

3628 | 23

Dunn

4152 | 26

Eau Claire

10798 | 104

Florence

430 | 12

Fond du Lac

11738 | 88

Forest

914 | 23

Grant

4569 | 79

Green

2900 | 15

Green Lake

1511 | 18

Iowa

1825 | 9

Iron

500 | 19

Jackson

2559 | 23

Jefferson

7713 | 74

Juneau

2933 | 18

Kenosha

14513 | 287

Kewaunee

2392 | 27

La Crosse

11979 | 75

Lafayette

1398 | 7

Langlade

1913 | 31

Lincoln

2850 | 56

Manitowoc

7099 | 61

Marathon

13427 | 170

Marinette

3939 | 61

Marquette

1289 | 21

Menominee

791 | 11

Milwaukee

96484 | 1184

Monroe

4183 | 30

Oconto

4198 | 47

Oneida

3274 | 62

Outagamie

18775 | 186

Ozaukee

7482 | 72

Pepin

786 | 7

Pierce

3394 | 33

Polk

3717 | 43

Portage

6309 | 60

Price

1124 | 7

Racine

20051 | 312

Richland

1251 | 13

Rock

14034 | 148

Rusk

1240 | 16

Sauk

5153 | 37

Sawyer

1446 | 19

Shawano

4542 | 69

Sheboygan

12580 | 125

St. Croix

6226 | 42

Taylor

1771 | 20

Trempealeau

3334 | 36

Vernon

1783 | 36

Vilas

2035 | 35

Walworth

8707 | 124

Washburn

1257 | 18

Washington

13507 | 128

Waukesha

39735 | 464

Waupaca

4699 | 109

Waushara

2074 | 29

Winnebago

16723 | 176

Wood

6561 | 72