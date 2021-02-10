Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 35 New Deaths

Summary:
- 821 new cases;
- 12,790 active cases;
- 35 new deaths;
- 6,129 total deaths;
- 489 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 821 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 919 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 35 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 25 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,129.
There are 12,790 active cases (2.3%) out of 551,871 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 96.6% of all cases (532,793 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 489 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 127 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 135 new cases have brought the total cases to 96,484. The 7-day average in the county is 145. Milwaukee County reported 4 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,184 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (464), Racine (312), Kenosha (287), Dane (264), Brown (200), Outagamie (186), Winnebago (176), Marathon (170), Dodge (154), Rock (148), Washington (128), Sheboygan (125), Walworth (124), Waupaca (109), Eau Claire (104), Fond du Lac (88), Chippewa (87), Grant (79), La Crosse (75), Jefferson (74), Barron (74), Ozaukee (72) and Wood (72).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1538 | 11
Ashland
1162 | 16
Barron
5205 | 74
Bayfield
1056 | 18
Brown
29736 | 200
Buffalo
1295 | 7
Burnett
1134 | 23
Calumet
5353 | 40
Chippewa
6932 | 87
Clark
3128 | 56
Columbia
4921 | 46
Crawford
1648 | 17
Dane
38906 | 264
Dodge
11279 | 154
Door
2383 | 19
Douglas
3628 | 23
Dunn
4152 | 26
Eau Claire
10798 | 104
Florence
430 | 12
Fond du Lac
11738 | 88
Forest
914 | 23
Grant
4569 | 79
Green
2900 | 15
Green Lake
1511 | 18
Iowa
1825 | 9
Iron
500 | 19
Jackson
2559 | 23
Jefferson
7713 | 74
Juneau
2933 | 18
Kenosha
14513 | 287
Kewaunee
2392 | 27
La Crosse
11979 | 75
Lafayette
1398 | 7
Langlade
1913 | 31
Lincoln
2850 | 56
Manitowoc
7099 | 61
Marathon
13427 | 170
Marinette
3939 | 61
Marquette
1289 | 21
Menominee
791 | 11
Milwaukee
96484 | 1184
Monroe
4183 | 30
Oconto
4198 | 47
Oneida
3274 | 62
Outagamie
18775 | 186
Ozaukee
7482 | 72
Pepin
786 | 7
Pierce
3394 | 33
Polk
3717 | 43
Portage
6309 | 60
Price
1124 | 7
Racine
20051 | 312
Richland
1251 | 13
Rock
14034 | 148
Rusk
1240 | 16
Sauk
5153 | 37
Sawyer
1446 | 19
Shawano
4542 | 69
Sheboygan
12580 | 125
St. Croix
6226 | 42
Taylor
1771 | 20
Trempealeau
3334 | 36
Vernon
1783 | 36
Vilas
2035 | 35
Walworth
8707 | 124
Washburn
1257 | 18
Washington
13507 | 128
Waukesha
39735 | 464
Waupaca
4699 | 109
Waushara
2074 | 29
Winnebago
16723 | 176
Wood
6561 | 72