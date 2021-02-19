Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 35 New Deaths

Summary:
- 774 new cases;
- 9,575 active cases;
- 35 new deaths;
- 6,267 total deaths;
- 370 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 774 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 635 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 35 new deaths, bringing the seven-day average up to 17 deaths and the total death toll to 6,267.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
There are 9,575 active cases (1.7%) out of 558,496 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.2% of all cases (542,495 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 370 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 96 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 101 new cases have brought the total cases to 97,419. The 7-day average in the county is 86. Milwaukee County reported 3 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,221 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (470), Racine (314), Kenosha (298), Dane (268), Brown (211), Outagamie (191), Winnebago (181), Marathon (172), Dodge (155), Rock (151), Washington (129), Sheboygan (126), Walworth (124), Waupaca (111), Eau Claire (104), Fond du Lac (91), Chippewa (90), Grant (79), Jefferson (76), La Crosse (75), Barron (75), Ozaukee (74), Wood (72) and Shawano (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1564 | 11
Ashland
1170 | 16
Barron
5282 | 75
Bayfield
1062 | 19
Brown
30035 | 211
Buffalo
1309 | 7
Burnett
1175 | 23
Calumet
5420 | 43
Chippewa
6993 | 90
Clark
3149 | 57
Columbia
4982 | 51
Crawford
1661 | 17
Dane
39744 | 268
Dodge
11351 | 155
Door
2402 | 19
Douglas
3644 | 24
Dunn
4213 | 28
Eau Claire
10906 | 104
Florence
432 | 12
Fond du Lac
11865 | 91
Forest
922 | 23
Grant
4614 | 79
Green
3042 | 16
Green Lake
1520 | 18
Iowa
1843 | 9
Iron
530 | 20
Jackson
2575 | 23
Jefferson
7801 | 76
Juneau
2968 | 19
Kenosha
14704 | 298
Kewaunee
2410 | 27
La Crosse
12115 | 75
Lafayette
1433 | 7
Langlade
1926 | 31
Lincoln
2886 | 56
Manitowoc
7182 | 63
Marathon
13547 | 172
Marinette
3966 | 62
Marquette
1297 | 21
Menominee
795 | 11
Milwaukee
97419 | 1221
Monroe
4255 | 30
Oconto
4240 | 48
Oneida
3331 | 66
Outagamie
19008 | 191
Ozaukee
7567 | 74
Pepin
800 | 7
Pierce
3428 | 33
Polk
3831 | 44
Portage
6411 | 64
Price
1145 | 7
Racine
20184 | 314
Richland
1267 | 13
Rock
14275 | 151
Rusk
1243 | 16
Sauk
5214 | 39
Sawyer
1485 | 21
Shawano
4560 | 70
Sheboygan
12748 | 126
St. Croix
6296 | 42
Taylor
1792 | 20
Trempealeau
3370 | 36
Vernon
1804 | 36
Vilas
2080 | 36
Walworth
8778 | 124
Washburn
1283 | 18
Washington
13645 | 129
Waukesha
40220 | 470
Waupaca
4737 | 111
Waushara
2088 | 30
Winnebago
16909 | 181
Wood
6648 | 72