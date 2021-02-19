Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 35 New Deaths

Summary:

774 new cases;

9,575 active cases;

35 new deaths;

6,267 total deaths;

370 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

State:

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 774 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 635 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 35 new deaths, bringing the seven-day average up to 17 deaths and the total death toll to 6,267.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

There are 9,575 active cases (1.7%) out of 558,496 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.2% of all cases (542,495 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 370 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 96 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 101 new cases have brought the total cases to 97,419. The 7-day average in the county is 86. Milwaukee County reported 3 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,221 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (470), Racine (314), Kenosha (298), Dane (268), Brown (211), Outagamie (191), Winnebago (181), Marathon (172), Dodge (155), Rock (151), Washington (129), Sheboygan (126), Walworth (124), Waupaca (111), Eau Claire (104), Fond du Lac (91), Chippewa (90), Grant (79), Jefferson (76), La Crosse (75), Barron (75), Ozaukee (74), Wood (72) and Shawano (70).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1564 | 11

Ashland

1170 | 16

Barron

5282 | 75

Bayfield

1062 | 19

Brown

30035 | 211

Buffalo

1309 | 7

Burnett

1175 | 23

Calumet

5420 | 43

Chippewa

6993 | 90

Clark

3149 | 57

Columbia

4982 | 51

Crawford

1661 | 17

Dane

39744 | 268

Dodge

11351 | 155

Door

2402 | 19

Douglas

3644 | 24

Dunn

4213 | 28

Eau Claire

10906 | 104

Florence

432 | 12

Fond du Lac

11865 | 91

Forest

922 | 23

Grant

4614 | 79

Green

3042 | 16

Green Lake

1520 | 18

Iowa

1843 | 9

Iron

530 | 20

Jackson

2575 | 23

Jefferson

7801 | 76

Juneau

2968 | 19

Kenosha

14704 | 298

Kewaunee

2410 | 27

La Crosse

12115 | 75

Lafayette

1433 | 7

Langlade

1926 | 31

Lincoln

2886 | 56

Manitowoc

7182 | 63

Marathon

13547 | 172

Marinette

3966 | 62

Marquette

1297 | 21

Menominee

795 | 11

Milwaukee

97419 | 1221

Monroe

4255 | 30

Oconto

4240 | 48

Oneida

3331 | 66

Outagamie

19008 | 191

Ozaukee

7567 | 74

Pepin

800 | 7

Pierce

3428 | 33

Polk

3831 | 44

Portage

6411 | 64

Price

1145 | 7

Racine

20184 | 314

Richland

1267 | 13

Rock

14275 | 151

Rusk

1243 | 16

Sauk

5214 | 39

Sawyer

1485 | 21

Shawano

4560 | 70

Sheboygan

12748 | 126

St. Croix

6296 | 42

Taylor

1792 | 20

Trempealeau

3370 | 36

Vernon

1804 | 36

Vilas

2080 | 36

Walworth

8778 | 124

Washburn

1283 | 18

Washington

13645 | 129

Waukesha

40220 | 470

Waupaca

4737 | 111

Waushara

2088 | 30

Winnebago

16909 | 181

Wood

6648 | 72