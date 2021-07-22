Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 359 New Cases, 3 New Deaths

Summary:

359 new cases;

3,555 active cases;

3 new deaths;

7,393 total deaths;

151 hospitalized patients, 35 in ICU.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 359 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 241 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 712 new confirmed cases, with an average of 874 new cases per day that week.

The state reported three new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,393.

There are 3,555 active cases out of 616,098 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (604,749 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County alone there have been 108,470 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 71 cases per day. There was one new death reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,388 since the beginning of the pandemic.