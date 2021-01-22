Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 36 Deaths

Summary:

2,070 new cases;

23,683 active cases;

36 new deaths;

5,643 total deaths;

785 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,070 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,702 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 36 new deaths, less than the seven-day average of 46 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,643.

There are 23,683 active cases (4.5%) out of 530,171 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 94.5% of all cases (500,685 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 785 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 178 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 328 new cases have brought the total cases to 92,918. The 7-day average in the county is 270. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,112 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (415), Racine (290), Kenosha (258), Dane (228), Brown (186), Outagamie (171), Marathon (168), Winnebago (166), Rock (133), Dodge (133), Washington (119), Walworth (116), Sheboygan (111), Waupaca (103), Eau Claire (97), Grant (78), Fond du Lac (76), Chippewa (76), La Crosse (69), Barron (66), Ozaukee (66) Shawano (66), Jefferson (64), and Wood (63).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,275 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

