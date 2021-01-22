Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 36 Deaths

Summary:
- 2,070 new cases;
- 23,683 active cases;
- 36 new deaths;
- 5,643 total deaths;
- 785 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,070 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,702 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 36 new deaths, less than the seven-day average of 46 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,643.
There are 23,683 active cases (4.5%) out of 530,171 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 94.5% of all cases (500,685 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 785 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 178 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 328 new cases have brought the total cases to 92,918. The 7-day average in the county is 270. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,112 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (415), Racine (290), Kenosha (258), Dane (228), Brown (186), Outagamie (171), Marathon (168), Winnebago (166), Rock (133), Dodge (133), Washington (119), Walworth (116), Sheboygan (111), Waupaca (103), Eau Claire (97), Grant (78), Fond du Lac (76), Chippewa (76), La Crosse (69), Barron (66), Ozaukee (66) Shawano (66), Jefferson (64), and Wood (63).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,275 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1457 | 11
Ashland
1113 | 16
Barron
4984 | 66
Bayfield
1017 | 18
Brown
28693 | 186
Buffalo
1224 | 7
Burnett
1071 | 23
Calumet
5092 | 39
Chippewa
6642 | 76
Clark
3043 | 56
Columbia
4707 | 39
Crawford
1626 | 14
Dane
36944 | 228
Dodge
11007 | 133
Door
2314 | 18
Douglas
3469 | 18
Dunn
3938 | 26
Eau Claire
10271 | 97
Florence
417 | 12
Fond du Lac
11336 | 76
Forest
897 | 22
Grant
4402 | 78
Green
2597 | 11
Green Lake
1467 | 14
Iowa
1770 | 9
Iron
467 | 19
Jackson
2521 | 20
Jefferson
7360 | 64
Juneau
2825 | 15
Kenosha
13922 | 258
Kewaunee
2291 | 26
La Crosse
11217 | 69
Lafayette
1343 | 7
Langlade
1875 | 31
Lincoln
2743 | 53
Manitowoc
6788 | 59
Marathon
13036 | 168
Marinette
3843 | 58
Marquette
1237 | 21
Menominee
781 | 11
Milwaukee
92918 | 1112
Monroe
3950 | 30
Oconto
4087 | 44
Oneida
3064 | 53
Outagamie
17950 | 171
Ozaukee
7167 | 66
Pepin
767 | 7
Pierce
3234 | 32
Polk
3460 | 38
Portage
6014 | 57
Price
1054 | 7
Racine
19472 | 290
Richland
1196 | 13
Rock
13433 | 133
Rusk
1212 | 14
Sauk
4946 | 35
Sawyer
1367 | 17
Shawano
4442 | 66
Sheboygan
12286 | 111
St. Croix
5953 | 37
Taylor
1723 | 19
Trempealeau
3238 | 34
Vernon
1690 | 33
Vilas
1841 | 31
Walworth
8436 | 116
Washburn
1186 | 15
Washington
12996 | 119
Waukesha
38318 | 415
Waupaca
4513 | 103
Waushara
2020 | 24
Winnebago
16278 | 166
Wood
6213 | 63