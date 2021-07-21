Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 361 New Cases, 7 New Deaths

Summary:

361 new cases;

3,374 active cases;

8 new deaths;

7,390 total deaths;

143 hospitalized patients, 37 in ICU.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 361 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 214 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 1,117 new confirmed cases, with an average of 890 new cases per day that week.

The state reported seven new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,390.

There are 3,374 active cases out of 615,739 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (604,601 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County alone there have been 108,366 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 66 cases per day. There was one new death reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,387 since the beginning of the pandemic.