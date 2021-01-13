Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 37 New Deaths

Summary:
- 2,134 new cases;
- 27,749 active cases;
- 37 new deaths;
- 5,248 total deaths;
- 1,025 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,134 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,646 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 37 new deaths, in line with the seven-day average of 30 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,248.
There are 27,749 active cases (5.4%) out of 513,270 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 93.6% of all cases (480,112 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,025 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 224 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 514 new cases have brought the total cases to 90,126. The 7-day average in the county is 426. Milwaukee County reported 3 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,005 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (379), Racine (271), Kenosha (245), Dane (214), Brown (172), Marathon (163), Outagamie (165), Winnebago (163), Dodge (127), Rock (126), Walworth (107), Washington (106), Waupaca (102), Sheboygan (98), Eau Claire (89), Grant (77), Chippewa (72), Fond du Lac (70), La Crosse (64), Shawano (63), Jefferson (61), Barron (61), Ozaukee (60) and Wood (60).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,275 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1405 | 11
Ashland
1069 | 16
Barron
4772 | 61
Bayfield
979 | 18
Brown
27854 | 172
Buffalo
1132 | 7
Burnett
1048 | 23
Calumet
4947 | 38
Chippewa
6355 | 72
Clark
2945 | 54
Columbia
4501 | 33
Crawford
1610 | 13
Dane
35743 | 214
Dodge
10811 | 127
Door
2213 | 16
Douglas
3298 | 17
Dunn
3757 | 25
Eau Claire
9921 | 89
Florence
411 | 12
Fond du Lac
11058 | 70
Forest
893 | 22
Grant
4290 | 77
Green
2495 | 10
Green Lake
1429 | 14
Iowa
1736 | 8
Iron
436 | 19
Jackson
2476 | 19
Jefferson
7108 | 61
Juneau
2703 | 11
Kenosha
13414 | 245
Kewaunee
2199 | 25
La Crosse
10902 | 64
Lafayette
1302 | 6
Langlade
1857 | 30
Lincoln
2664 | 50
Manitowoc
6518 | 55
Marathon
12682 | 166
Marinette
3720 | 51
Marquette
1204 | 20
Menominee
760 | 11
Milwaukee
90126 | 1005
Monroe
3742 | 26
Oconto
4003 | 42
Oneida
2974 | 47
Outagamie
17304 | 165
Ozaukee
6859 | 60
Pepin
741 | 6
Pierce
3162 | 30
Polk
3320 | 29
Portage
5852 | 54
Price
994 | 6
Racine
18817 | 271
Richland
1175 | 13
Rock
12968 | 126
Rusk
1176 | 14
Sauk
4781 | 31
Sawyer
1302 | 17
Shawano
4338 | 63
Sheboygan
11969 | 98
St. Croix
5751 | 32
Taylor
1677 | 14
Trempealeau
3140 | 31
Vernon
1640 | 32
Vilas
1758 | 29
Walworth
8219 | 107
Washburn
1116 | 15
Washington
12607 | 106
Waukesha
36983 | 379
Waupaca
4350 | 102
Waushara
1979 | 23
Winnebago
15813 | 163
Wood
6017 | 60