Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 387 New Cases, 8 New Deaths

Summary:

387 new cases;

3,126 active cases;

8 new deaths;

7,383 total deaths;

144 hospitalized patients, 40 in ICU.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 387 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 189 new cases per day in the last week. This is the highest number of new cases in a single day since May.

On this day last year there were 703 new confirmed cases, with an average of 868 new cases per day that week.

The state reported eight new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,383.

There are 3,126 active cases out of 615,378 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (604,495 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County alone there have been 108,256 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 57 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,386 since the beginning of the pandemic.