Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 390 New Cases, 6 Deaths

Summary:
- 390 new cases;
- 6,386 active cases;
- 6 new deaths;
- 6,562 total deaths;
- 213 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 390 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 386 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 6 new deaths, in line with the seven-day average of 5 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,562.
There are 6,386 active cases (1.1%) out of 571,610 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (558,503 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 213 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 64 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 96 new cases have brought the total cases to 99,421. The 7-day average in the county is 68. Milwaukee County reported 2 new deaths. Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,249 deaths.
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1609 | 10
Ashland
1186 | 16
Barron
5483 | 76
Bayfield
1063 | 19
Brown
30481 | 226
Buffalo
1323 | 7
Burnett
1224 | 23
Calumet
5528 | 45
Chippewa
7132 | 93
Clark
3160 | 58
Columbia
5127 | 55
Crawford
1670 | 17
Dane
41479 | 282
Dodge
11516 | 158
Door
2458 | 20
Douglas
3688 | 29
Dunn
4312 | 30
Eau Claire
11136 | 106
Florence
424 | 12
Fond du Lac
12019 | 100
Forest
934 | 23
Grant
4703 | 83
Green
3261 | 17
Green Lake
1525 | 18
Iowa
1932 | 10
Iron
557 | 21
Jackson
2583 | 27
Jefferson
7976 | 110
Juneau
3026 | 20
Kenosha
14886 | 303
Kewaunee
2367 | 24
La Crosse
12323 | 80
Lafayette
1481 | 6
Langlade
1941 | 32
Lincoln
2926 | 60
Manitowoc
7307 | 67
Marathon
13786 | 183
Marinette
3984 | 64
Marquette
1322 | 21
Menominee
795 | 11
Milwaukee
99325 | 1247
Monroe
4359 | 34
Oconto
4311 | 48
Oneida
3446 | 69
Outagamie
19644 | 198
Ozaukee
7753 | 80
Pepin
813 | 7
Pierce
3563 | 34
Polk
4008 | 46
Portage
6520 | 65
Price
1173 | 7
Racine
20514 | 328
Richland
1292 | 15
Rock
14574 | 162
Rusk
1276 | 16
Sauk
5391 | 43
Sawyer
1546 | 22
Shawano
4630 | 70
Sheboygan
13131 | 133
St. Croix
6578 | 48
Taylor
1792 | 22
Trempealeau
3417 | 37
Vernon
1858 | 37
Vilas
2173 | 38
Walworth
8941 | 133
Washburn
1325 | 18
Washington
13940 | 138
Waukesha
41398 | 492
Waupaca
4757 | 114
Waushara
2120 | 31
Winnebago
17304 | 185
Wood
6715 | 77