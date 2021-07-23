Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 405 New Cases, 5 New Deaths

Summary:

405 new cases;

3,894 active cases;

5 new deaths;

7,398 total deaths;

156 hospitalized patients, 42 in ICU.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 405 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 272 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 1,052 new confirmed cases, with an average of 896 new cases per day that week.

The state reported five new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,398.

There are 3,894 active cases out of 616,503 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (604,810 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County alone there have been 108,571 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 77 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,388 since the beginning of the pandemic.