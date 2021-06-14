Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 41 New Cases, No New Deaths

Summary:

41 new cases;

3,034 active cases;

no new deaths;

7,208 total deaths;

125 hospitalized patients.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 41 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 103 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported no new deaths. The Wisconsin death toll is 7,208.

There are 3,034 active cases out of 611,399 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (601,157 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County reported 9 new positive tests, bringing the total cases to 107,303. The 7-day average in the county is 22 cases per day. There were no new deaths in Milwaukee County, keeping the total at 1,361 since the beginning of the pandemic.