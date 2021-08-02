Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 443 New Cases, 0 New Deaths

Summary:

443 new cases;

0 new deaths;

7,443 total deaths;

310 hospitalized patients, 88 in ICU.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 443 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 785 new cases per day in the last week. Over the weekend there were 1,476 new cases reported and 4 new deaths.

On this day last year there were 922 new confirmed cases, with an average of 871 new cases per day that week.

The state reported no new deaths, holding the Wisconsin death toll at 7,443.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 160 new confirmed cases reported and have been 110,845 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 268 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,394 since the beginning of the pandemic.