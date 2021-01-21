Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 45 New Deaths

Summary:

2,177 new cases;

23,965 active cases;

45 new deaths;

5,607 total deaths;

808 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,177 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,731 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 45 new deaths, in line with the seven-day average of 45 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,607.

There are 23,965 active cases (4.5%) out of 528,101 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 94.4% of all cases (498,368 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 808 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 173 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 341 new cases have brought the total cases to 92,590. The 7-day average in the county is 284. Milwaukee County reported 5 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,111 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (410), Racine (281), Kenosha (257), Dane (228), Brown (186), Outagamie (170), Marathon (168), Winnebago (166), Rock (133), Dodge (133), Walworth (115), Washington (113), Sheboygan (111), Waupaca (103), Eau Claire (95), Grant (78), Fond du Lac (76), Chippewa (74), La Crosse (69), Barron (66), Ozaukee (66) Shawano (65), Jefferson (64), and Wood (63).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,275 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1453 | 11

Ashland

1110 | 16

Kenosha

13869 | 257

Barron

4950 | 66

Bayfield

1012 | 18

Kewaunee

2280 | 26

La Crosse

11193 | 69

Winnebago

16218 | 166

Crawford

1622 | 14

Jackson

2514 | 20

Brown

28595 | 186

St. Croix

5927 | 36

Wood

6180 | 63

Dodge

10984 | 133

Lafayette

1341 | 7

Sauk

4920 | 35

Langlade

1873 | 31

Sawyer

1352 | 17

Manitowoc

6752 | 59

Shawano

4430 | 65

Buffalo

1215 | 7

Burnett

1070 | 23

Clark

3031 | 56

Marathon

13010 | 168

Sheboygan

12251 | 111

Taylor

1718 | 19

Door

2308 | 18

Marinette

3829 | 57

Trempealeau

3224 | 33

Outagamie

17844 | 170

Waupaca

4489 | 103

Dunn

3913 | 25

Eau Claire

10233 | 95

Monroe

3912 | 30

Washburn

1175 | 15

Washington

12959 | 113

Price

1050 | 7

Racine

19407 | 281

Forest

897 | 22

Oneida

3054 | 53

Vernon

1681 | 32

Chippewa

6599 | 74

Grant

4385 | 78

Jefferson

7337 | 64

Ozaukee

7138 | 66

Green

2576 | 11

Douglas

3460 | 18

Marquette

1233 | 21

Menominee

776 | 11

Walworth

8414 | 115

Columbia

4687 | 39

Milwaukee

92590 | 1111

Florence

417 | 12

Fond du Lac

11311 | 76

Waukesha

38151 | 410

Polk

3448 | 37

Pepin

760 | 7

Pierce

3226 | 32

Portage

5987 | 57

Calumet

5081 | 39

Rock

13382 | 133

Green Lake

1456 | 14

Richland

1193 | 13

Iowa

1771 | 9

Oconto

4082 | 44

Dane

36746 | 228

Iron

451 | 19

Lincoln

2731 | 52

Waushara

2014 | 24

Vilas

1832 | 31

Rusk

1206 | 14

Juneau

2816 | 15