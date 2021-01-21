Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 45 New Deaths

Summary:
- 2,177 new cases;
- 23,965 active cases;
- 45 new deaths;
- 5,607 total deaths;
- 808 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,177 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,731 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 45 new deaths, in line with the seven-day average of 45 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,607.
There are 23,965 active cases (4.5%) out of 528,101 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 94.4% of all cases (498,368 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 808 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 173 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 341 new cases have brought the total cases to 92,590. The 7-day average in the county is 284. Milwaukee County reported 5 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,111 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (410), Racine (281), Kenosha (257), Dane (228), Brown (186), Outagamie (170), Marathon (168), Winnebago (166), Rock (133), Dodge (133), Walworth (115), Washington (113), Sheboygan (111), Waupaca (103), Eau Claire (95), Grant (78), Fond du Lac (76), Chippewa (74), La Crosse (69), Barron (66), Ozaukee (66) Shawano (65), Jefferson (64), and Wood (63).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,275 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1453 | 11
Ashland
1110 | 16
Kenosha
13869 | 257
Barron
4950 | 66
Bayfield
1012 | 18
Kewaunee
2280 | 26
La Crosse
11193 | 69
Winnebago
16218 | 166
Crawford
1622 | 14
Jackson
2514 | 20
Brown
28595 | 186
St. Croix
5927 | 36
Wood
6180 | 63
Dodge
10984 | 133
Lafayette
1341 | 7
Sauk
4920 | 35
Langlade
1873 | 31
Sawyer
1352 | 17
Manitowoc
6752 | 59
Shawano
4430 | 65
Buffalo
1215 | 7
Burnett
1070 | 23
Clark
3031 | 56
Marathon
13010 | 168
Sheboygan
12251 | 111
Taylor
1718 | 19
Door
2308 | 18
Marinette
3829 | 57
Trempealeau
3224 | 33
Outagamie
17844 | 170
Waupaca
4489 | 103
Dunn
3913 | 25
Eau Claire
10233 | 95
Monroe
3912 | 30
Washburn
1175 | 15
Washington
12959 | 113
Price
1050 | 7
Racine
19407 | 281
Forest
897 | 22
Oneida
3054 | 53
Vernon
1681 | 32
Chippewa
6599 | 74
Grant
4385 | 78
Jefferson
7337 | 64
Ozaukee
7138 | 66
Green
2576 | 11
Douglas
3460 | 18
Marquette
1233 | 21
Menominee
776 | 11
Walworth
8414 | 115
Columbia
4687 | 39
Milwaukee
92590 | 1111
Florence
417 | 12
Fond du Lac
11311 | 76
Waukesha
38151 | 410
Polk
3448 | 37
Pepin
760 | 7
Pierce
3226 | 32
Portage
5987 | 57
Calumet
5081 | 39
Rock
13382 | 133
Green Lake
1456 | 14
Richland
1193 | 13
Iowa
1771 | 9
Oconto
4082 | 44
Dane
36746 | 228
Iron
451 | 19
Lincoln
2731 | 52
Waushara
2014 | 24
Vilas
1832 | 31
Rusk
1206 | 14
Juneau
2816 | 15