Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 468 New Cases, 2 New Deaths

468 new cases;

2 new deaths;

7,454 total deaths;

481 hospitalized patients, 160 in ICU.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 468 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,064 new cases per day in the last week. Over the weekend there were 1,820 new cases reported and 4 new deaths.

On this day last year there were 621 new confirmed cases, with an average of 804 new cases per day that week.

The state reported 2 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,454.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 200 new confirmed cases reported and have been 112,801 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 279 cases per day. There was one new death reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll at 1,389 since the beginning of the pandemic.