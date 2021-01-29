Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 49 New Deaths

Summary:

1,567 new cases;

20,057 active cases;

49 new deaths;

5,860 total deaths;

678 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,567 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,392 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 49 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 31 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,860.

There are 20,057 active cases (3.7%) out of 539,915 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 95.2% of all cases (513,809 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 678 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 185 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 255 new cases have brought the total cases to 94,496. The 7-day average in the county is 225. Milwaukee County reported 8 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,135 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (445), Racine (297), Kenosha (270), Dane (245), Brown (195), Outagamie (179), Marathon (169), Winnebago (168), Dodge (144), Rock (140), Washington (121), Walworth (118), Sheboygan (114), Waupaca (107), Eau Claire (97), Fond du Lac (84), Grant (79), Chippewa (79), Ozaukee (72), La Crosse (71) and Jefferson (71).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,275 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1495 | 11

Ashland

1135 | 16

Barron

5108 | 69

Bayfield

1032 | 18

Brown

29191 | 195

Buffalo

1259 | 7

Burnett

1094 | 23

Calumet

5212 | 39

Chippewa

6787 | 79

Clark

3087 | 56

Columbia

4822 | 43

Crawford

1635 | 16

Dane

37707 | 245

Dodge

11141 | 144

Door

2344 | 18

Douglas

3522 | 18

Dunn

4022 | 26

Eau Claire

10498 | 97

Florence

424 | 12

Fond du Lac

11521 | 84

Forest

906 | 22

Grant

4478 | 79

Green

2706 | 13

Green Lake

1490 | 15

Iowa

1786 | 9

Iron

472 | 19

Jackson

2543 | 22

Jefferson

7519 | 71

Juneau

2863 | 17

Kenosha

14165 | 270

Kewaunee

2341 | 26

La Crosse

11647 | 71

Lafayette

1372 | 7

Langlade

1885 | 31

Lincoln

2788 | 55

Manitowoc

6902 | 60

Marathon

13268 | 169

Marinette

3896 | 59

Marquette

1265 | 21

Menominee

783 | 11

Milwaukee

94496 | 1135

Monroe

4062 | 30

Oconto

4139 | 46

Oneida

3158 | 57

Outagamie

18309 | 179

Ozaukee

7310 | 72

Pepin

775 | 7

Pierce

3308 | 33

Polk

3549 | 42

Portage

6122 | 59

Price

1100 | 7

Racine

19744 | 297

Richland

1220 | 13

Rock

13705 | 140

Rusk

1226 | 15

Sauk

5057 | 36

Sawyer

1406 | 17

Shawano

4498 | 69

Sheboygan

12424 | 114

St. Croix

6092 | 40

Taylor

1751 | 20

Trempealeau

3271 | 35

Vernon

1730 | 34

Vilas

1928 | 32

Walworth

8568 | 118

Washburn

1225 | 18

Washington

13231 | 121

Waukesha

38897 | 445

Waupaca

4602 | 107

Waushara

2038 | 25

Winnebago

16493 | 168

Wood

6370 | 66