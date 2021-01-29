Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 49 New Deaths

Summary:
- 1,567 new cases;
- 20,057 active cases;
- 49 new deaths;
- 5,860 total deaths;
- 678 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,567 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,392 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 49 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 31 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,860.
There are 20,057 active cases (3.7%) out of 539,915 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 95.2% of all cases (513,809 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 678 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 185 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 255 new cases have brought the total cases to 94,496. The 7-day average in the county is 225. Milwaukee County reported 8 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,135 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (445), Racine (297), Kenosha (270), Dane (245), Brown (195), Outagamie (179), Marathon (169), Winnebago (168), Dodge (144), Rock (140), Washington (121), Walworth (118), Sheboygan (114), Waupaca (107), Eau Claire (97), Fond du Lac (84), Grant (79), Chippewa (79), Ozaukee (72), La Crosse (71) and Jefferson (71).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,275 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1495 | 11
Ashland
1135 | 16
Barron
5108 | 69
Bayfield
1032 | 18
Brown
29191 | 195
Buffalo
1259 | 7
Burnett
1094 | 23
Calumet
5212 | 39
Chippewa
6787 | 79
Clark
3087 | 56
Columbia
4822 | 43
Crawford
1635 | 16
Dane
37707 | 245
Dodge
11141 | 144
Door
2344 | 18
Douglas
3522 | 18
Dunn
4022 | 26
Eau Claire
10498 | 97
Florence
424 | 12
Fond du Lac
11521 | 84
Forest
906 | 22
Grant
4478 | 79
Green
2706 | 13
Green Lake
1490 | 15
Iowa
1786 | 9
Iron
472 | 19
Jackson
2543 | 22
Jefferson
7519 | 71
Juneau
2863 | 17
Kenosha
14165 | 270
Kewaunee
2341 | 26
La Crosse
11647 | 71
Lafayette
1372 | 7
Langlade
1885 | 31
Lincoln
2788 | 55
Manitowoc
6902 | 60
Marathon
13268 | 169
Marinette
3896 | 59
Marquette
1265 | 21
Menominee
783 | 11
Milwaukee
94496 | 1135
Monroe
4062 | 30
Oconto
4139 | 46
Oneida
3158 | 57
Outagamie
18309 | 179
Ozaukee
7310 | 72
Pepin
775 | 7
Pierce
3308 | 33
Polk
3549 | 42
Portage
6122 | 59
Price
1100 | 7
Racine
19744 | 297
Richland
1220 | 13
Rock
13705 | 140
Rusk
1226 | 15
Sauk
5057 | 36
Sawyer
1406 | 17
Shawano
4498 | 69
Sheboygan
12424 | 114
St. Croix
6092 | 40
Taylor
1751 | 20
Trempealeau
3271 | 35
Vernon
1730 | 34
Vilas
1928 | 32
Walworth
8568 | 118
Washburn
1225 | 18
Washington
13231 | 121
Waukesha
38897 | 445
Waupaca
4602 | 107
Waushara
2038 | 25
Winnebago
16493 | 168
Wood
6370 | 66