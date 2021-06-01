Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 58 New Cases, 16 New Deaths

Summary:

58 new cases;

4,417 active cases;

16 new deaths;

7,094 total deaths;

194 hospitalized patients.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 58 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 179 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 16 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,094.

There are 4,417 active cases (0.9%) out of 610,224 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.9% of all cases (598,415 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 194 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 75 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

In Milwaukee County alone brought the total cases to 107,030. The 7-day average in the county is 38.