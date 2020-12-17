Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 59 Deaths

Summary:
- 3,643 new cases;
- 40,378 active cases;
- 59 new deaths;
- 4,255 total deaths;
- 1,363 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,643 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,245 new cases per day in the last week.
There are 40,378 active cases (9%) out of 448,441 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 59 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 44 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,255.
The patients recovered in about 90% of all cases (403,706 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,363 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 298 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 740 new cases have brought the total cases to 79,396. The 7-day average in the county is 599. Milwaukee County reported 11 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 845 deaths. Other counties with more than 50 deaths are Waukesha (295), Racine (231), Kenosha (187), Brown (155), Outagamie (147), Winnebago (144), Marathon (143), Dane (136), Rock (103), Dodge (95), Waupaca (94), Washington (89), Sheboygan (83), Grant (75), Walworth (74), Eau Claire (67), Chippewa (63), Fond du Lac (60), Shawano (53), La Crosse (50) and Barron (50).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,735 tests daily spread across 134 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1227 | 10
Ashland
912 | 13
Barron
4132 | 50
Bayfield
859 | 16
Brown
24770 | 155
Buffalo
925 | 6
Burnett
934 | 16
Calumet
4453 | 31
Chippewa
5538 | 63
Clark
2582 | 46
Columbia
3951 | 24
Crawford
1489 | 11
Dane
31108 | 136
Dodge
9823 | 95
Door
1838 | 13
Douglas
2742 | 16
Dunn
3251 | 20
Eau Claire
8649 | 67
Florence
382 | 12
Fond du Lac
9787 | 60
Forest
791 | 20
Grant
3908 | 75
Green
2080 | 7
Green Lake
1313 | 10
Iowa
1540 | 5
Iron
404 | 10
Jackson
2114 | 8
Jefferson
6137 | 48
Juneau
2239 | 8
Kenosha
11304 | 187
Kewaunee
1909 | 22
La Crosse
9384 | 50
Lafayette
1167 | 4
Langlade
1704 | 29
Lincoln
2248 | 36
Manitowoc
5651 | 49
Marathon
11133 | 143
Marinette
3380 | 38
Marquette
1110 | 16
Menominee
677 | 9
Milwaukee
79396 | 845
Monroe
3148 | 21
Oconto
3569 | 35
Oneida
2652 | 48
Outagamie
15189 | 147
Ozaukee
5739 | 45
Pepin
594 | 4
Pierce
2701 | 23
Polk
2754 | 21
Portage
5195 | 45
Price
874 | 4
Racine
16227 | 231
Richland
1001 | 13
Rock
11172 | 103
Rusk
1037 | 11
Sauk
4129 | 24
Sawyer
1088 | 9
Shawano
3969 | 53
Sheboygan
10577 | 83
St. Croix
5038 | 23
Taylor
1500 | 13
Trempealeau
2786 | 26
Vernon
1376 | 20
Vilas
1476 | 21
Walworth
7105 | 74
Washburn
927 | 8
Washington
10687 | 89
Waukesha
31630 | 295
Waupaca
3929 | 94
Waushara
1847 | 13
Winnebago
14427 | 144
Wood
5157 | 36