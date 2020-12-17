Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 59 Deaths

Summary:

3,643 new cases;

40,378 active cases;

59 new deaths;

4,255 total deaths;

1,363 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,643 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,245 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 40,378 active cases (9%) out of 448,441 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 59 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 44 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,255.

The patients recovered in about 90% of all cases (403,706 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,363 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 298 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 740 new cases have brought the total cases to 79,396. The 7-day average in the county is 599. Milwaukee County reported 11 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 845 deaths. Other counties with more than 50 deaths are Waukesha (295), Racine (231), Kenosha (187), Brown (155), Outagamie (147), Winnebago (144), Marathon (143), Dane (136), Rock (103), Dodge (95), Waupaca (94), Washington (89), Sheboygan (83), Grant (75), Walworth (74), Eau Claire (67), Chippewa (63), Fond du Lac (60), Shawano (53), La Crosse (50) and Barron (50).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,735 tests daily spread across 134 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1227 | 10

Ashland

912 | 13

Barron

4132 | 50

Bayfield

859 | 16

Brown

24770 | 155

Buffalo

925 | 6

Burnett

934 | 16

Calumet

4453 | 31

Chippewa

5538 | 63

Clark

2582 | 46

Columbia

3951 | 24

Crawford

1489 | 11

Dane

31108 | 136

Dodge

9823 | 95

Door

1838 | 13

Douglas

2742 | 16

Dunn

3251 | 20

Eau Claire

8649 | 67

Florence

382 | 12

Fond du Lac

9787 | 60

Forest

791 | 20

Grant

3908 | 75

Green

2080 | 7

Green Lake

1313 | 10

Iowa

1540 | 5

Iron

404 | 10

Jackson

2114 | 8

Jefferson

6137 | 48

Juneau

2239 | 8

Kenosha

11304 | 187

Kewaunee

1909 | 22

La Crosse

9384 | 50

Lafayette

1167 | 4

Langlade

1704 | 29

Lincoln

2248 | 36

Manitowoc

5651 | 49

Marathon

11133 | 143

Marinette

3380 | 38

Marquette

1110 | 16

Menominee

677 | 9

Milwaukee

79396 | 845

Monroe

3148 | 21

Oconto

3569 | 35

Oneida

2652 | 48

Outagamie

15189 | 147

Ozaukee

5739 | 45

Pepin

594 | 4

Pierce

2701 | 23

Polk

2754 | 21

Portage

5195 | 45

Price

874 | 4

Racine

16227 | 231

Richland

1001 | 13

Rock

11172 | 103

Rusk

1037 | 11

Sauk

4129 | 24

Sawyer

1088 | 9

Shawano

3969 | 53

Sheboygan

10577 | 83

St. Croix

5038 | 23

Taylor

1500 | 13

Trempealeau

2786 | 26

Vernon

1376 | 20

Vilas

1476 | 21

Walworth

7105 | 74

Washburn

927 | 8

Washington

10687 | 89

Waukesha

31630 | 295

Waupaca

3929 | 94

Waushara

1847 | 13

Winnebago

14427 | 144

Wood

5157 | 36