Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 613 New Cases, No New Deaths

Summary:

613 new cases;

0 new deaths;

7,471 total deaths;

660 hospitalized patients, 204 in ICU.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 613 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,182 new cases per day in the last week. Over the weekend there were 1,614 new confirmed cases reported.

On this day last year there were 685 new confirmed cases, with an average of 741 new cases per day that week.

The state reported no new deaths, holding the Wisconsin death toll at 7,471.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 169 new confirmed cases reported and have been 114,620 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 260 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll to 1,391 since the beginning of the pandemic.