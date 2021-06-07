Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 66 New Cases, 1 New Death

Summary:

  • 66 new cases;
  • 3,655 active cases;
  • 1 new death;
  • 7,161 total deaths;

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 66 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 133 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 1 new death, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,161.

There are 3,655 active cases (1.0%) out of 611,000 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.9% of all cases (599,887 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County reported 18 new positive tests, bringing the total cases to 107,148. The 7-day average in the county is 20 cases per day. There was one new death in Milwaukee County, bringing the total to 1,350 since the beginning of the pandemic.

