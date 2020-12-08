Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 68 New Deaths

Britain has begun to administer the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Although the vaccine is not yet available in the United States, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services expects to start giving doses before the end of December.

Summary:

4,114 new cases;

57,813 active cases;

68 new deaths;

3,806 total deaths;

1,556 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,114 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,876 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 57,813 active cases (13.8%) out of 418,446 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 68 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 55 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,806.

The patients recovered in about 85.3% of all cases (356,752 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,556 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 325 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 740 new cases have brought the total cases to 73,750. The 7-day average in the county is 672. Milwaukee County reported 12 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 787 deaths. Other counties with more than 50 deaths are Waukesha (249), Racine (201), Kenosha (162), Brown (149), Outagamie (138), Marathon (139), Winnebago (129), Dane (107), Rock (99), Waupaca (91), Dodge (84), Washington (80), Grant (67), Sheboygan (66), Eau Claire (63), Walworth (58), Chippewa (57), Fond du Lac (56) and Shawano (51).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,695 tests daily spread across 133 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams 1147 | 8

Ashland 806 | 10

Barron 3870 | 47

Bayfield 766 | 16

Brown 23731 | 149

Buffalo 874 | 5

Burnett 857 | 15

Calumet 4264 | 29

Chippewa 5249 | 57

Clark 2368 | 44

Columbia 3674 | 13

Crawford 1404 | 9

Dane 29450 | 107

Dodge 9169 | 84

Door. 1697 | 11

Douglas 2419 | 8

Dunn 3012 | 16

Eau Claire 8207 | 63

Florence 364 | 12

Fond du Lac 9250 | 56

Forest 764 | 19

Grant 3677 | 67

Green 1876 | 6

Green Lake. 1237 | 8

Iowa. 1391 | 5

Iron. 381 | 10

Jackson 1977 | 6

Jefferson 5796 | 43

Juneau 2069 | 7

Kenosha 10282 | 162

Kewaunee 1759 | 22

La Crosse 8833 | 42

Lafayette 1121 | 4

Langlade 1598 | 28

Lincoln 2087 | 35

Manitowoc 5295 | 38

Marathon 10434 | 139

Marinette 3175 | 36

Marquette 1074 | 15

Menominee 599 | 8

Milwaukee 73750 | 787

Monroe 2884 | 15

Oconto 3336 | 32

Oneida 2492 | 39

Outagamie 14489 | 138

Ozaukee 5229 | 42

Pepin 519 | 3

Pierce 2445 | 19

Polk 2496 | 19

Portage 4954 | 43

Price 816 | 4

Racine 15029 | 201

Richland 927 | 13

Rock 10173 | 99

Rusk 972 | 10

Sauk 3878 | 19

Sawyer 981 | 8

Shawano 3809 | 51

Sheboygan 9823 | 66

St. Croix 4691 | 22

Taylor 1382 | 11

Trempealeau 2621 | 22

Vernon 1263 | 15

Vilas 1366 | 15

Walworth 6558 | 58

Washburn 817 | 5

Washington 9751 | 80

Waukesha 28853 | 249

Waupaca 3818 | 91

Waushara 1795 | 12

Winnebago 13806 | 129

Wood 4720 | 30