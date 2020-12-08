Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 68 New Deaths

by

Britain has begun to administer the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Although the vaccine is not yet available in the United States, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services expects to start giving doses before the end of December.

State:

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,114 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,876 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 57,813 active cases (13.8%) out of 418,446 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 68 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 55 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,806.

The patients recovered in about 85.3% of all cases (356,752 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,556 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 325 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 740 new cases have brought the total cases to 73,750. The 7-day average in the county is 672. Milwaukee County reported 12 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 787 deaths. Other counties with more than 50 deaths are Waukesha (249), Racine (201), Kenosha (162), Brown (149), Outagamie (138), Marathon (139), Winnebago (129), Dane (107), Rock (99), Waupaca (91), Dodge (84), Washington (80), Grant (67), Sheboygan (66), Eau Claire (63), Walworth (58), Chippewa (57), Fond du Lac (56) and Shawano (51).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,695 tests daily spread across 133 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams  1147 | 8

Ashland  806 | 10

Barron  3870 | 47

Bayfield  766 | 16

Brown  23731 | 149

Buffalo  874 | 5

Burnett  857 | 15

Calumet  4264 | 29

Chippewa  5249 | 57

Clark  2368 | 44

Columbia  3674 | 13

Crawford  1404 | 9

Dane  29450 | 107

Dodge  9169 | 84

Door. 1697 | 11

Douglas  2419 | 8

Dunn  3012 | 16

Eau Claire  8207 | 63

Florence  364 | 12

Fond du Lac  9250 | 56

Forest  764 | 19

Grant  3677 | 67

Green  1876 | 6

Green Lake. 1237 | 8

Iowa. 1391 | 5

Iron. 381 | 10

Jackson  1977 | 6

Jefferson  5796 | 43

Juneau  2069 | 7

Kenosha  10282 | 162

Kewaunee  1759 | 22

La Crosse  8833 | 42

Lafayette  1121 | 4

Langlade  1598 | 28

Lincoln  2087 | 35

Manitowoc  5295 | 38

Marathon  10434 | 139

Marinette  3175 | 36

Marquette  1074 | 15

Menominee  599 | 8

Milwaukee  73750 | 787

Monroe  2884 | 15

Oconto  3336 | 32

Oneida  2492 | 39

Outagamie  14489 | 138

Ozaukee  5229 | 42

Pepin  519 | 3

Pierce  2445 | 19

Polk  2496 | 19

Portage  4954 | 43

Price  816 | 4

Racine  15029 | 201

Richland  927 | 13

Rock  10173 | 99

Rusk  972 | 10

Sauk  3878 | 19

Sawyer  981 | 8

Shawano 3809 | 51

Sheboygan  9823 | 66

St. Croix  4691 | 22

Taylor  1382 | 11

Trempealeau  2621 | 22

Vernon  1263 | 15

Vilas  1366 | 15

Walworth  6558 | 58

Washburn  817 | 5

Washington  9751 | 80

Waukesha  28853 | 249

Waupaca  3818 | 91

Waushara  1795 | 12

Winnebago  13806 | 129

Wood  4720 | 30

