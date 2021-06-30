Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 69 New Cases, 2 New Deaths

Summary:

69 new cases;

2,368 active cases;

2 new deaths;

7,308 total deaths;

95 hospitalized patients.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 69 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 67 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 2 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,308.

There are 2,368 active cases out of 612,801 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (602,780 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County alone, there have been 107,495 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 15 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,379 since the beginning of the pandemic.