Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 7 New Deaths

Summary:

350 new cases;

7,211 active cases;

7 new deaths;

6,477 total deaths;

257 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

State:

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 350new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 478 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported another 7 new deaths, with a seven-day average of 11 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,477.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

There are 7,211 active cases (1.3%) out of 566,158 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.6% of all cases (552,311 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 257 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 76 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 81 new cases have brought the total cases to 98,479. The 7-day average in the county is 71. Milwaukee County reported no new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,244 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (484), Racine (323), Kenosha (301), Dane (278), Brown (225), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (183), Marathon (181), Rock (159), Dodge (156), Washington (135), Sheboygan (131), Walworth (129), Waupaca (111), Jefferson (111), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (97), Chippewa (93), Grant (81), La Crosse (80), Ozaukee (80), Barron (76), Wood (74) and Shawano (70).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1586 | 10

Ashland

1173 | 16

Barron

5412 | 76

Bayfield

1059 | 19

Brown

30312 | 225

Buffalo

1320 | 7

Burnett

1207 | 23

Calumet

5486 | 43

Chippewa

7072 | 93

Clark

3159 | 57

Columbia

5061 | 54

Crawford

1667 | 17

Dane

40814 | 278

Dodge

11453 | 156

Door

2430 | 20

Douglas

3649 | 26

Dunn

4289 | 29

Eau Claire

11030 | 105

Florence

434 | 12

Fond du Lac

11987 | 97

Forest

924 | 23

Grant

4666 | 81

Green

3182 | 16

Green Lake

1521 | 18

Iowa

1870 | 10

Iron

550 | 21

Jackson

2584 | 23

Jefferson

7902 | 111

Juneau

2983 | 19

Kenosha

14865 | 301

Kewaunee

2413 | 27

La Crosse

12291 | 80

Lafayette

1462 | 7

Langlade

1937 | 32

Lincoln

2916 | 59

Manitowoc

7256 | 64

Marathon

13680 | 181

Marinette

3969 | 63

Marquette

1307 | 21

Menominee

795 | 11

Milwaukee

98563 | 1244

Monroe

4334 | 33

Oconto

4279 | 48

Oneida

3406 | 69

Outagamie

19371 | 197

Ozaukee

7657 | 80

Pepin

806 | 7

Pierce

3495 | 33

Polk

3953 | 44

Portage

6494 | 64

Price

1164 | 7

Racine

20422 | 323

Richland

1290 | 15

Rock

14459 | 159

Rusk

1264 | 16

Sauk

5305 | 42

Sawyer

1525 | 22

Shawano

4603 | 70

Sheboygan

12957 | 131

St. Croix

6444 | 43

Taylor

1766 | 21

Trempealeau

3402 | 37

Vernon

1836 | 37

Vilas

2151 | 38

Walworth

8872 | 129

Washburn

1301 | 18

Washington

13826 | 135

Waukesha

40876 | 484

Waupaca

4767 | 111

Waushara

2105 | 32

Winnebago

17111 | 183

Wood

6681 | 74